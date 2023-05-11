PANTHER — Joyce Luttrell Sosh, 81, of Panther, Kentucky, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, May 8, 2023, at the Heartford House in Owensboro. Joyce Marie Luttrell was born Sept. 29, 1941, in Owensboro, Kentucky to the late Forrest Lee and Helen Kathryn Nichols Luttrell and was married to James Thomas “Slugo” Sosh. Joyce was a homemaker, earlier worked as a bus driver for Daviess County Public Schools, and was a member of Nickel Ridge Holiness Church. She enjoyed sewing, cooking and spending time with both her family and friends. In addition to her parents, Joyce was preceded in death by her husband, James “Slugo” Sosh, who died April 23, 2002; by two sons, Steve Sosh and Terry Sosh; by a sister, Kathryn Parks; and by a brother, James Luttrell.
Survivors include five sons, Clarence Sosh of Panther, Thomas Duwayne Sosh, James Sosh (Tina) both of Owensboro, Keith Sosh (Chasity) of Panther, and Billy Sosh (Amanda) of Maceo; 14 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; a great granddaughter; five brothers, Larry Luttrell of Georgia, Denny Luttrell, Donnie Luttrell both of Livermore, Mike Luttrell (Farris) of Whitesville, and Ricky Luttrell of Owensboro; and three sisters, Frances Parks, Dana Walden (Eric) both of Owensboro and Brenda Mauzy (Doug) of Calhoun.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel. Burial will be in the Nickel Ridge Cemetery in Daviess County. Friends may visit with Joyce’s family from 11:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. Thursday at Musters in Calhoun. Joyce’s services will be streamed live on www.musterfuneralhomes.com at 2 p.m. Thursday.
The Joyce Luttrell Sosh family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Nickel Ridge Cemetery Fund; C/O Clarence Sosh; 9950 Kentucky 815; Utica, Kentucky 42376.
Share your memories and photos of Joyce at musterfuneralhomes.com.
