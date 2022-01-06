LIVERMORE — Joyce M. Douglas, 82, of Livermore, Kentucky, went to her Heavenly home on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, at Riverside Care and Rehabilitation in Calhoun. Joyce Marie Keller was born June 16, 1939, in Island, Kentucky, to the late Ira and Jennie Hughes Keller and was married to Willie Douglas, Sr. from Jan. 27, 1953, until his death on Aug. 6, 2003. She was Holiness and attended several local churches. Joyce enjoyed sewing, painting, word finds and watching traffic from her porch. In addition to parents and husband, Joyce was preceded in death by three daughters: Connie Louise Douglas, Barbara Ann Douglas and Katherine Gail Douglas, and a great granddaughter, Rebekah Rose Marie Thibodeaux.
Survivors include her son Willie Douglas (Dena); four grandchildren: Christina Buck (Shawn), Amy Huffines (Johnny), Jonthan Douglas (Sarah), Ada Hare (Adam); 12 great-grandchildren: Nick (Alexis), David, Mercedes, Marquise, Kylee, Scotty, Landen, Aden, Kiara, Sophia, William, Rebekah; two great-great-grandchildren; a sister, Betty Russell of South Carolina; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held Saturday at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel. Rev. Billy Douglas officiated. Burial was at Island Baptist Cemetery in McLean County.
The Joyce M. Douglas family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Island Baptist Cemetery Fund; C/O Joe Howell: 835 Doug Hill Road: Island, KY 42350. Memorial contribution envelopes are available at Musters in Livermore.
