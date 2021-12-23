BREMEN — The Honorable Judge Brian Ramsey Crick, 43, of Bremen, died Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at his residence. Judge Crick was born Oct. 9, 1978, in Hopkins County. He served as the District Judge in Muhlenberg and McLean counties after first being elected in 2010. He was a member of Sacramento Cumberland Presbyterian Church, where he served as an elder and Sunday school teacher. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Marvin and Carolyn Crick, and Leroy and Frances Collins.
Survivors include his wife of 20 years, Amanda Payton Crick of Bremen; sons Payton Crick and Nolan Crick and daughter Ramsey Crick, all of Bremen; his parents, Dwaine and Gina Crick of Nortonville; sister, Emily (Drew) Phaup of Nortonville; nephew, Collin Phaup; niece, Elizabeth Phaup, niece Hunter (Jacob) Browning and their three children, all of Nortonville; grandmother, Gloria Crick of Nortonville; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Dwight and Lisa Payton of Sacramento; sister-in-law, Ashley (Josh) Crocker and niece Allison Crocker and nephew Dylan Crocker, all of Russellville; as well as other aunts, uncles and cousins.
Memorial services will take place at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28 at Sacramento Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Sacramento, with Bro. Kevin Brantley officiating. Visitation will be from 2-6 p.m. Tuesday at Sacramento Cumberland Presbyterian Church. Tucker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.tucker
