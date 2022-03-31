BUCK CREEK — Junior Atherton, 68, of the Buck Creek Community in McLean County, Kentucky went home to be with the Lord on Monday, March 28, at the Heartford House in Owensboro. Horace William Atherton, Jr. was born May 15, 1953 in Owensboro, Kentucky to the late Horace William “Toad” and Marian Ray “Sis” Wilson Atherton, was married to the former Katrina Ann Everly Oct. 26, 2019 and was better known as “Junior” to both his family and friends. Junior was a farmer and a member of the Baptist Faith. Working was his life and he also enjoyed tractor pulls. In addition to his parents, Junior was preceded in death by a brother, Howard Dennis Atherton.
Survivors include his wife, Katrina Atherton; three sons, Jeff Bowman (Christy), Darrell Bishop (Geneva) both of Livermore and Daniel Bishop (Erica) of Sacramento; a step daughter, Tina Chambers (Gerald) of Island; seven grandchildren, Morgan Bowman, Alyssa Butler, Emalea Chambers, Ella Bowman, Cooper Bishop, Brayden Bishop, and Charlee Bishop; two step grandchildren, Kodi Chambers and Hailie Chambers; a great granddaughter, Harper Lowery; two sisters, Elaine Atherton of Buck Creek and Jeanie Atherton of Benton; several nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel with the Rev. Tommy Webb officiating. Burial will be in the Buck Creek Baptist Cemetery in McLean County. Friends may visit with Junior’s family from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at Musters in Livermore.
Junior’s services will be streamed live on HYPERLINK “http://www.musterfuneralhomes.com” www.musterfuneralhomes.com at 2 p.m. Friday.
The Junior Atherton family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Buck Creek Baptist Church, Men’s Ministry; 3788 Highway 431 North; Calhoun, Kentucky 42327.
Share your memories and photos of Junior at musterfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.