GREENVILLE — Karson Dean Croger, 35, of Greenville, died Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at Skyline Medical Center in Nashville. Mr. Croger was born June 20, 1984, in Muhlenberg County. He was a member of Mt. Eden Church in Hawesville. He was preceded in death by his father, Kye Alan Croger; grandfather Donald Dean Croger; grandfather Jim Bilbro; and grandmother Carlene Bilbro.
He is survived by his daughter, Alexia Renae Tucker; fiancee’ Leslie Owens and her children, Jaydan Kyler Phillips and Jase Grayson Phillips, all of Greenville; mother Jimmie Lynn Croger of Drakesboro; brother Kacy Alan Croger of Greenville; nieces and nephews Kamron Turner, Kylie Turner, and Jordan Croger; grandmother Patricia Croger of Greenville; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Funeral services were held on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City, with Rev. John Galyen officiating. Burial in Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Sunday after 12:00 noon at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.tucker
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.