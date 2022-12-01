LIVERMORE — Katherine Roberts, 79, of Livermore, Kentucky went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, at the Heartford House in Owensboro.
Lorna Katherine Shultz was born April 5, 1943 in Louisville, Kentucky to the late Teresa Ella Shultz and was better known as “Aunt Kathy” to her nieces and nephews.
Katherine was a homemaker and member of St. Charles Catholic Church in Livermore. She greatly enjoyed spending time outdoors in nature. In addition to her mother, Katherine was preceded in death by her twin sister, Mary Michael “Mikie” Albin.
Survivors include a son, Anthony Roberts of Livermore; a daughter, Rita Roberts Gill of Sacramento; several nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends.
Funeral services were held Monday at St. Charles Catholic Church in Livermore. Rev. Jegin Puthenpurackal officiated. Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel is handled the arrangements for Katherine’s family.
The Katherine Roberts family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to St. Charles Catholic Church; 506 Hill Street; Livermore, Kentucky 42352.
Share your memories and photos of Katherine at musterfuneralhomes.com.
