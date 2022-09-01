UTICA — Kathy Young, 71, of Utica, Kentucky, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, at the Hospice House in Bowling Green, Kentucky.
Katherine Ann Cave was born Feb. 4, 1951, in Campbellsville, Kentucky, to the late William Gordon and Sylvia Louise Druin Cave. She was married to Coy Allen Young on Aug. 31, 1984. and was better known as “Kathy” to both her friends and family.
Kathy retired as a social worker from the state of Kentucky, was a member of Buck Creek Baptist Church and loved quilting. In addition to her parents, Kathy was preceded in death by her husband of 33 years, Coy Young, who died Aug. 17, 2018.
Survivors include a stepson, Jeremy Young (Jill) of Lexington; a stepdaughter, Elaine Metzger (Doran) of Milton, Vermont; four stepgrandchildren; three sisters, Cherie Knifley (Carl) of Louisville, Dana Caulk of Bowling Green and Tanya Dyson (Rob) of Louisville; two aunts, Marietta Jeffries and Mildred Druin; four nieces, Elizabeth Cobban, Kelsey Dyson, Andrea Caulk and Haley Dyson; and two nephews, Jacob Caulk and Tyler Dyson.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m.Thursday at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel with the Rev. Tommy Webb officiating. Burial will be in the Utica Baptist Cemetery in Daviess County. Friends may visit with Kathy’s family from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at Musters in Livermore.
Kathy’s services will be streamed live on www.musterfuneralhomes.com at 1 p.m.. Thursday.
The Kathy Young family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Buck Creek Baptist Church; 3788 Kentucky Highway 431 N, Calhoun.
Share your memories and photos of Kathy at musterfuneralhomes.com.
