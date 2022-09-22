SACRAMENTO — Kaye Devine, 63, of Sacramento, Kentucky went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, at her home in Sacramento. Frances Kaye Devine was born June 9, 1959, in Owensboro, Kentucky to the late Thomas Lee and Patsy Ross Lyons Coke and was married to Robert Todd Devine July 11, 1986. Kaye was a shipping manager for A & M Wholesale Group, a member of the Baptist Faith and enjoyed spending time with both her family and friends. In addition to her parents, Kaye was preceded in death by a son, Micheal Keith Coke and her father-in-law, Robert Earl Devine.
Survivors include her husband of 36 years, Todd Devine; a son, Robert Austin Devine of Owensboro; two brothers, Tommy Coke of Carmi, Illinois and Mike Coke (Patty) of Madisonville; her mother-in-law, Julia Devine of Sacramento; a sister-in-law, Becky Riley (Terry) of Sacramento; nieces, nephews and many friends.
Funeral services were held Tuesday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel. Rev. Mike McLean officiated. Burial was at the Free Union Cemetery in Sacramento.
The Kaye Devine family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Free Union Cemetery Fund; C/O Julia Devine; 1184 Kentucky 254 West; Sacramento, Kentucky 42372
Share your memories and photos of Kaye at musterfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.