When Island Baptist Church, 170 Adams Ave., was founded on March 30, 1872, it was simply a group of people who came together to create a new church in the community.
The Rev. Chad Rafferty, who is the pastor of the church and will celebrate his 10th year there in August, said that there was a lot of movement in the church regarding changes in the first 75 years of existence.
“The church has always wanted to be a lighthouse for the community,” Rafferty said. “(They) always wanted to be here for everybody … and we’re grateful to be serving the city of Island and surrounding communities, too.”
On Sunday, March 27, the church held its 150th anniversary celebration service, which included a special video presentation of past and present members who grew up in the church joining in.
“We had a full house,” Raffety said. “It was so encouraging to see everybody ….”
Originally named as Union Church for a short period of time, Island Baptist Church purchased land near the existing Island Baptist Cemetery on July 5, 1899 in order to construct a new facility for their patrons.
“I guess that’s where it was for a while and then the church members wanted to bring the church up here where it was easier for the townsfolk … to be able to come and see it,” Rafferty said. “So they decided to move the whole church.”
Fast forward to 1922, it was decided to move the church to its current location along Kentucky Highway 431.
Instead of building a new facility, the existing structure was placed on rollers and was moved by a contractor before the contractor decided to desert his obligations of the job, leaving the church members to finish the task.
“They did it themselves,” Rafferty said. “That speaks loudly of the willpower of the people and that determination that they wanted the church to succeed and to be here in the heart of town and be able to grow.”
The move was a success, with only one small crack in the plaster remained and began constructing their current two-story education wing in 1950.
The church also focused efforts on expansion when they decided to construct another building in the Buttonsberry community in April 1913 as Buttonsberry Mission Church, before burning down.
“The state highway department was burning off right of way and caused the whole church to burn down because of it,” Rafferty said. “When you read back in the historical documents, the only way that they could get any type of reimbursement was to actually sue the state.”
Rafferty said that the church did not want to get into a lawsuit with the commonwealth and decided to leave it before rebuilding the church over 13 years later in July 1967.
One year later, the people of Island Baptist Church decided to tear down the former sanctuary to make way for the current sanctuary that is in place today.
The current sanctuary received a dedication date of Aug. 3, 1969, followed by a new parsonage on June 3, 1979 and the Fellowship Hall on May 5, 1985.
The last of the major updates to the church was recorded in 1991 when they completed a restoration project on the stain glass windows throughout the sanctuary.
“That’s kind of the last of the big projects that has happened,” Rafferty said. “We’ve had some steeple work done and stuff like that but that’s really minor.”
Being a part of a milestone like the 150th year of a church’s existence is a first for Rafferty and notes that he enjoyed hearing the stories before his time in the church while also reflecting on the changes that have been made throughout the years.
One of those changes, which has occurred since Rafferty has been with the church, was adding a security team in order to keep church members safe during Sunday worship.
“That’s one of the biggest changes I’ve seen,” Rafferty said. “I never thought we would have that day where we would have that in place and that fear potentially.”
However, Rafferty’s recent years with the church have proved to have some hurdles such as navigating through the coronavirus pandemic, which was something new to many.
“(I had never experienced anything) like that ever before,” Rafferty said. “It was something never taught in the seminary, so we were all kind of our own at that point. It was very difficult as a church because it was ever-changing; the safety guidelines were changing, the mandates were kind of changing a little bit — so you’re just trying to figure out how to safely continue the church’s purpose and mission but be safe with everyone’s physical safety also. …As a pastor, I’m most concerned with their spiritual well-being but you also have to make sure that their physical well-being is also watched and maintained ….”
Rafferty worked on finding a “happy balance” by having online services through Facebook at first in March and April 2020, before deciding to have a parking lot drive-in service starting on Easter Sunday, where Rafferty would preach from the stoop outside the fellowship hall until June.
“It provided a good way for everybody to come in and we got a radio transistor and actually broadcasted over the radio,” Rafferty said.
When the warmer weather arrived, the church began to offer service only on Sundays after several members asked about having services resume inside, while maintaining social distancing and encouraging masks.
“We were able to safely get through everything with no widespread outbreaks within the church; just a few isolated cases” Rafferty said.
Things continued to be on the upswing until Rafferty himself caught a mild case of COVID around Thanksgiving 2020 and reverted back to online services for two weeks.
Since then, Rafferty said they have been able to return to some type of normalcy.
“We’ve been able to keep continuing forward with all of our worship services and gradually add back more as time has gotten safer,” Rafferty said. “It’s certainly been challenging.”
The church is looking toward the future with bringing back its Spring Revival in May with previous pastors Lloyd Johnson (1964-1971), Wayne Dozier (1971-1978), John Galyen (1998-2005) and Jim Nelson (2006-2011) coming back to preach on set dates in May.
“It’ll be a great time to have that fellowship with them …,” Rafferty said. “...We’re just grateful to have that opportunity and I think it is nice because it’s still the same messages, the same sermons those pastors preached …. What they started, we’re still continuing that work and still continuing to this day.”
Even with COVID cases declining, Rafferty admits that there are members that have not returned but that several new families have now become a part of the church.
“It’s been neat to kind of see those new faces coming,” Rafferty said. “...But, I would say as a normal, we’re running about 80% of what we were pre-COVID. It’s a little discouraging but none of us have been down this road before so we’re learning as we go.”
But the purpose of attending church has been focal to those who have been coming back and Rafferty hopes that people are seeing church in a different light.
“...We’ve been so blessed in America, and we never had anything like this. If you want to go to church, you go to church. If you don’t, you don’t,” Rafferty said. “Whenever that was all taken away during the heat of the pandemic and you couldn’t come, it opened a lot of people’s eyes, I believe. They realized what they had and maybe are now more serious about utilizing the opportunity to come to church and (how) the church can help them and (what it can) mean for their family. I think it has been life-altering, and hopefully, in a positive way for many individuals to see we are blessed in America and we want to continue that.”
Freddie Bourne, fbourne@mcleannews.com
