OWENSBORO — Ken Hutchins, 85, of Owensboro, went home to be with the Lord Friday, June 10, at his home surrounded by his family. Kenneth Randle Hutchins was born July 16, 1936, in McLean County to the late Clyde Adrian and Beulah Ray Tichenor Hutchins and was married to the former Delma Wray Butler Sept. 16, 1959. Ken was a member of Livermore Missionary Baptist Church, where he brought donuts every Sunday. He is a retired 30-year Navy veteran, 1st Class Yoman with top-secret clearance. Ken also served in the Army National Guard from age 16 until graduation from Livermore High School, then joined the Air Force and served in Vietnam in 1966. He was a member/Toastmaster in the Masonic Jerusalem Lodge #9 in Henderson and was a member of the Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels. Ken received his associate’s degree from Owensboro Community College and was an avid billiards player and previously owned Hutch Billiards. He was a Sunday school teacher at Guthrie Methodist Church and a firefighter for two years in Guthrie. He was a baseball coach for Little League in Warner Robbins, Georgia, was an avid outdoorsman, and enjoyed spending time with his family.
In addition to his parents, Ken was preceded in death by two brothers, Arthur and Calvin Hutchins, and by his four sisters, Alline Howard, Faye Smith, Lucy Mason and Della Worobetz.
Survivors include his loving wife of 62 years, Delma Hutchins; three sons, Dennis Hutchins Vanover (Sheryl) of Panther Creek, Kenneth Hutchins, Jr. and Brad Hutchins (April), both of Owensboro; three daughters, Sherra Hendricks (Dean) of Hawesville, Rita Collinsworth (Rick), and Peggy Creager both of Owensboro; twenty grandchildren, Michael Hollingsworth, Jennifer Corley, Shannon Simon, Tammy White, Rikki Arnold, Karen Baker, Jordan Howard, James Wooldridge, Vince Wooldridge, Derek Hutchins, Preston Veitch, Kayla Hendricks, Mallory Richards, Andrew Hutchins, Lance Hutchins, Kathie Wolfe, Sherra Feher, Destiny Daugherty, Dillon Vanover, and Kayla Fulkerson; and 28 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services were held Tuesday at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel. Rev. Clive Bell officiated. Burial was at Oak Hill Cemetery in Livermore with Military Honors conducted by the McLean County Veterans of Foreign Wars Memorial Post #5415.
The Ken Hutchins family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Oak Hill Cemetery, Perpetual Care Fund, C/O Independence Bank, P.O. Box 39, Livermore, KY 42352.
Share your memories and photos of Ken at musterfuneralhomes.com.
