PLEASANT RIDGE — Kenny Belcher, 92, of Pleasant Ridge Community in Ohio County, Kentucky, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, at Ohio County Hospital in Hartford.
Kenneth Ray Belcher was born June 29, 1930, in Ohio County to the late Hubert H. and Hazel Prater Belcher. He was married to the former Bernice Lee Waltrip in 1956 and was better known as “Kenny” to both his friends and family.
Kenny retired as a manager from the former Crescent Drilling Company in Owensboro, was a member of Barnett’s Creek Baptist Church in Ohio County and was a U.S. Army Veteran of the Korean War. Kenny enjoyed having breakfast with his friends daily and working on things for other people.
In addition to his parents, Kenny was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Bernice Belcher, who died Jan. 31, 2021, and by a son, Sherman E. Knight.
Survivors include a daughter-in-law, Peggy Knight of Bidwell, Ohio; a granddaughter, Shannon Scott (Robert) of Bidwell; two great grandchildren; three great grandchildren; a brother, James “Jim” Belcher of Owensboro; and five nephews, Darren Belcher, Todd Bristow, David Bristow, Randy Belcher and Scott Belcher.
Funeral services were held Sunday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel with Dr. Richard Sams officiating. Burial was at the Calhoun Cemetery in McLean County with Military Honors conducted by the McLean County Veterans of Foreign Wars Memorial Post #5415.
The Kenny Belcher family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Calhoun Cemetery, Beautification Fund; C/O John Howard; 400 Guy Settle Loop; Calhoun, Kentucky 42327.
Share your memories and photos of Kenny at musterfuneralhomes.com.
