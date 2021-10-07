BREMEN — Kenny Bybee, 63, of Bremen, Kentucky, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at his home. Kenneth Bruce Bybee was born Sept. 25, 1958, in Regensburg, Germany, to the late Woodrow and Elfriede Werner Bybee and was married to the former Dale Marchelle Phillips on Oct. 4, 1992. Kenny retired as captain from the Hopkinsville Fire Department and was a member of the Kentucky Firefighters Association. He enjoyed both University of Kentucky football and basketball, Tennessee Titans football, caring for his cat “Spazz” and spending time with both his family and friends, especially his grandsons. In addition to his parents, Kenny was preceded in death by his twin brother, Gary Earl Bybee.
Survivors include his wife of 28 years, Dale Bybee; a son, Rodney Bybee of Knoxville, Tennessee; a daughter, Franziska Renfrow (Chris) of Franklin, Kentucky; three grandsons, Talon Renfrow, Lachlan Renfrow and Larsen Renfrow; and a brother, Roy Bybee (Melinda) of Portland, Texas.
Funeral services were held at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel Rev. Curtis McGehee officiated. The burial took place at Brier Creek Cemetery in Muhlenberg County.
Share your memories and photos of Kenny at musterfuneralhomes.com.
