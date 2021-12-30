The McLean County High School Lady Cougar basketball team hosted the inaugural Independence Bank Kentucky-Indiana Classic at the Owensboro Sportscenter last week. The event, organized by head coach Ryan Groves, collected toys to benefit families affected by the recent tornadoes.
After the success of the tournament and several participating teams indicating interest in returning, Coach Groves plans to make this an annual event.
“Anytime you can have Kentucky and Indiana teams face off against each other, you’re in for good basketball,” Groves said.
The toy drive was not part of the original plan, but “after the tornadoes, we knew we had to do something,” shared Groves. “We had a great turnout, and people really showed their hearts and support by bringing toys and gift cards.”
The day after the tournament, the team was able to deliver a 16-foot trailer full of toys to a local church with direct connections to those in need. Gift cards were given to people who lost everything in the storms.
“I’m just so proud of our young ladies and this program for being able to come together and do our part, no matter how small it might be,” shared Groves.
The coaching staff would like to thank all the people and organizations that donated to the toy drive with such a huge response. Special thanks to the players and parents who helped load the toys that were brought to the Sportscenter.
The Lady Cougars faced Barren County in their first game of the tournament last Monday. The Trojanettes jumped out to an early lead and were up 23-10 at the half. Barren County kept up the momentum after intermission and took the win, 41-22.
Coach Groves felt the Lady Cougar defense was pretty good, but the team continues to struggle making shots.
“We were able to slow them down a bit and were also able to get them in foul trouble,” he said. “Offensively, we are getting good looks, but we just can’t seem put it in the basket.”
McLean County had a tight first quarter against Owensboro last Tuesday and was only trailing by three to start the second period. The Lady Devils pulled away 22-14 by the half and ended the game with a 42-22 win over the Lady Cougars.
This was a disappointing game for the team, according to Groves.
“We didn’t play to our ability, and the girls seemed to check out mentally,” he said. “We are so much better than what we showed.”
Later the same day, McLean County faced the Lady Rangers from Forest Park High School in Ferdinand, Indiana. The Lady Cougars fell behind early and could not recover, trailing 31-7 at the half. Although McLean County tripled their points in the second half, the Lady Rangers went on to a 60-21 victory.
“This was by far the best team we’ve played all year, and could potentially be the best team we see all season,” said Groves. “We played so much better than we did the previous two games. We played hard and didn’t back down, and that’s all you can ask for. We came into this game with a focus I haven’t seen in a few games, and we needed that.”
The Lady Cougars traveled to Bowling Green earlier this week to participate in the Vanous Lloyd Christmas Tournament at Warren Central. McLean County will face Edmonson County in the second round of the 3rd Region All ‘A’ Classic at Whitesville Trinity on January 3. Tipoff is at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.