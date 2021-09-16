OWENSBORO — Kerry H. Nottingham, 76, of Owensboro, Kentucky went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, at his home in Owensboro. Kerry Harold Nottingham was born Aug. 31, 1945 in Hardinsburg, Kentucky to the late Willie Lee and Nora Alice Aldridge Nottingham and was married to the former Marilyn Gayle Ratliff Feb. 14, 1997. Kerry was a driver for Western Kentucky Regional Blood Center, earlier worked for 30 years at Alcoa and for 13 years at Kimberly Clark. He was a member of Owensboro Christian Church and a U.S. Army veteran. Kerry was an avid reader, enjoyed University of Kentucky basketball, caring for his flowers, traveling on bus trips, and bowling.
Survivors include his wife of 24 years, Marilyn Nottingham; three daughters, Sandy Dieter (Tom) of Louden, Tennessee, Karen Conway (Chris) of Lawrenceville, New Jersey and Jo Ann Malott (Ryan) of Bowling Green; a step daughter, Kim Buchanan (Lin) of Owensboro; six grandchildren, Jason Miller, Keri Miller, Emily Conway, Kellen Conway, Kate Malott, and Lindsey Malott; a step granddaughter, Gracie Buchanan; and two sisters, Linda Pogue and Elaine Nottingham both of Owensboro.
Due to family health concerns, private family services were held at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel. The Rev. Myke Templeton officiated. Burial was in the Utica Baptist Cemetery in Daviess County.
The Kerry H. Nottingham family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Utica Baptist Cemetery Fund; C/O Norman Tucker; 46 Tucker Lane; Calhoun, Kentucky 42327. Memorial contribution envelopes will be available at Musters in Calhoun.
Share your memories and photos of Kerry at musterfuneral homes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.