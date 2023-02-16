Two McLean County senior center employees were arrested Feb. 8 by the Kentucky State Police for allegedly misusing federal funds.
Richard “Scott” Settle, outreach and marketing coordinator of the center, and Daniel Miller, a service program assistant who works as a meal delivery driver, were charged with theft by unlawful taking for more than $1,000 — a class D felony.
Trooper Corey King, public information officer for KSP, said the two had allegedly been misappropriating grant funding “for a few years” and that the detective working the case has gone as far back as 2019.
“They were aware of the grant guidelines and threw those out the window,” King said.
McLean County Judge-Executive Curtis Dame said he was alerted to “the fact of suspicious activity with numerous financial accounts” and handed the information over to KSP.
The grant funding was intended to be used for programming activities, Dame said.
“This won’t affect the completion of the new senior center, but it will affect some of the outreach programs,” he said.
The center was destroyed in 2020 due to a fire and as of Dec. 1, the new facility was on track to be completed in July. Senior services offices have been working out of Livermore City Hall until the new facility is built.
Dame said the county is taking this situation “very seriously.”
“We keep audits and management of funds transparent here and we will continue to do so once this event is concluded,” he said. “If anything, it shows that this process does work.”
Settle had also been the director of the senior center but resigned on Oct. 13 “regarding a different matter,” Dame said.
Sandra Martin replaced Settle as the center’s current director.
Dame said Settle and Miller are both still employed with the center.
Both arraignments will take place on Feb. 21 at 10 a.m. at the McLean County Courthouse.
