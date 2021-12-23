KTC awards $50,000 for Stringer Road bridge construction

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has awarded $50,000 in County Road Aid Emergency Funds to McLean County.
The funds will be used for a bridge replacement on Stringer Road, in the southwest district of the county in Sacramento.
A portion of the road, near the 1400 block north of Coffman School House Road, has been closed since Nov. 23 due to a failure of the short-span bridge, due to about six of 17 metal high beams that run across the structure being in bad shape while the other beams have been deteriorating, according to county road superintendent David Lynn.
Judge-Executive Curtis Dame said that he and the fiscal court are looking forward to getting this project underway, noting that the road department will be having a new pre-manufactured composite culvert installed, which will be equivalent to the work that was completed on Leachman School House Road in Calhoun back in August.
“(The culvert has) been sized according to data that we have on how much water goes through on Stringer Road for that …creek,” Dame said.
Dame said that they have plans to rent some equipment, such as a larger excavator, while the construction will be done in-house through the county’s road department.
“It takes larger equipment than what we have to lift the structure,” Dame said. “(We) get all the pieces, they construct it, bolt it together, and we take it and just drop it off in (the existing space). We do have to remove the old structure, and David is in the process of evaluating that.”
Lynn and the road department decided to close the portion of the road down due to feeling it would be unsafe for drivers to use.
According to a KTC press release, approximately 320 vehicles utilize this route on a daily basis.
“That road’s pretty important,” Dame said. “It’s another cut through for trucks and poultry houses and operations.”
Previously, Lynn stated that he estimates that the total repair cost would be about $135,000. Dame said that the county puts a certain percentage into the emergency funds for their road aid money every year, in case something like this occurs.
“We’ve kind of paid our entry, our membership fee,” Dame said. “... Thankfully the road department budget, since we got our fiscal house in order, we have the cash to pay for it. Obviously, we would be a lot happier if we were to get the full replacement cost.
“I’m pleased to be able to get the funds to get it started and that we were able to save a little by taking the state contract. And it’s sped (the process) up.”
Dame said they expect to receive the culvert sometime in February 2022 and hope to have it finished before planting season. Dame believes that the new structure will have a wider crossing for clearance.
“(The road) is an indirect route a lot of people take, because it keeps large equipment off of the main road …,” Dame said. “...We did not have this on the replacement plan, but obviously it’s been bumped to the top of the list.”
Freddie Bourne, fbourne@mcleannews.com
