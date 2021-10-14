The McLean County High School volleyball team fell at home and on the road last week. The Lady Cougars lost in three sets at Madisonville-North Hopkins on Oct. 4 and by the same at home against Owensboro High School on Oct. 5. McLean County hosted Ohio County on Oct. 7, falling in three sets to the Lady Eagles. The Lady Cougars traveled to Hancock County for a tri-match against the Lady Hornets and Graves County on Oct. 9. McLean County lost both matches in three sets.
The Lady Cougars started last week on the road at Madisonville-North Hopkins. McLean County lost 25-10, 25-9 and 25-11. Claire Hudson had four kills, five blocks and 17 digs. Addison Horn had 21 digs and a kill. Riley Hudson had seven digs and five assists.
Last Tuesday, the Lady Cougars hosted Owensboro, falling 25-10, 25-14 and 25-16. Hudson had seven kills, five blocks and 17 digs. Horn served up two aces along with three kills and 25 digs.
McLean County had a matchup against the Lady Eagles at home last Thursday. The Lady Cougars struggled in the first set and fell 25-3, but came back for a closer second set, 25-20. The final set was 25-9 in favor of Ohio County.
Hudson had five kills, four blocks and 16 digs. Horn had 23 digs. Kylie Ward had 16 digs, and Jenna Capps added 13 digs.
The Lady Cougars ended the week on the road last Saturday with a tri-match at Hancock County. McLean County started the day with a match against Graves County, falling 25-15 and 25-12 in the first two sets. The Lady Cougars fought hard in the final set before coming up short, 25-21.
Hudson had 11 kills, six blocks and 17 digs. Horn had 25 digs and four kills. Ward had 17 digs and three kills.
McLean County immediately faced off against Hancock County with a fierce battle that went 27-25 before the Lady Hornets claimed victory. The second set was also close, with Hancock County edging out front, 25-23. The final set of the day for the Lady Cougars ended 25-12.
Hudson had 16 digs, six kills, five blocks and two aces. Horn had 27 digs, two aces and three kills. Ward made two assists along with 11 digs and five kills. Laney Colburn had four digs, three kills and two blocks. Seventh-grader Addyson Kirby had three kills, two digs and two blocks.
The Lady Cougars are in to the home stretch of the season, with a couple of busy weeks leading up to the district tournament.
“We have everyone back healthy, and those final three matches last week were getting our team back to speed in a lineup with everyone back in the fold,” head coach Zach Hardison said.
McLean County has a very full week, with eight matches.
“We will use this week to build chemistry back in our full lineup and hopefully be at full strength and ready to make a run at extending our season,” Hardison said.
The Lady Cougars will host Christian County tonight, Oct. 14. The first serve is at 7 p.m. McLean County will participate in the Toyota of Hopkinsville Western Kentucky Smackdown on Friday and Saturday.
The 10th District Tournament will be held at McLean County on Oct. 18-19. The Lady Cougars will face Muhlenberg County at 6 p.m. Monday. The winner will advance to the championship game against Ohio County at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
