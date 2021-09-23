The McLean County High School volleyball team lost at home and on the road last week.
The Lady Cougars hosted Whitesville Trinity on Sept. 13, falling 3-0, before traveling to Webster County, where they lost 3-0 on Sept. 14.
McLean County fell 25-14, 25-15, 25-13 to Trinity.
The Lady Cougars’ Claire Hudson had two kills, six blocks, 13 digs and an ace. Addison Horn had two kills and 20 digs. Chyenne Kessinger had two kills and four blocks.
The Lady Cougars traveled to Dixon to face the Lady Trojans the following night, falling 25-9 in the first set. McLean County dug in and fought hard in the second set, coming up short, 25-22. The final set was 25-18, and Webster County claimed the victory for the match.
Hudson had three kills, four blocks, and 20 digs. Horn had two kills and 19 digs. Kylie Ward had three digs, six assists and an ace. Jenna Capps had 18 digs.
McLean County head coach Zach Hardison said that in both games last week, the team experienced some back pedaling off of the consistency they want to show.
“We have addressed some issues and made some lineup changes to try and take another step forward as we get into the thick of our season,” he said. “I still have faith our ladies are working hard towards playing the game the right way.”
The Lady Cougars will host Union County at 7:30 p.m. today, Sept. 23.
