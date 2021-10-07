The McLean County High School volleyball team spent last week on the road. The Lady Cougars lost in three sets at Butler County on Sept. 27 and fell in three sets at Muhlenberg County on Sept. 28. McLean County ended the week with a win in three sets at Union County on Sept. 30.
The Lady Cougars came up short against the Lady Bears in Butler County last Monday. The first two sets were 25-14 and 25-10, before a closer set 25-17. Claire Hudson had six digs, five kills and three blocks. Addison Horn had 26 digs and four kills. Riley Hudson had 12 digs.
McLean County fell 25-18 against the Lady Mustangs in the first set in Muhlenberg County. The Lady Mustangs won the next two sets, 25-10 and 25-17, to seal the match win. Hudson had four aces, 13 digs, eight kills and six blocks. Horn had an ace, 27 digs and seven kills.
The Lady Cougars ended strong with a win in three sets at Union County. McLean County won 25-11, 25-14, 25-21. Hudson had eight aces, 23 digs, 13 kills and four blocks. Horn had nine aces, 21 digs and six kills. Jenna Capps had 16 digs.
“We are finally starting to get our starters back healthy,” McLean County head coach Zach Hardison said. “We have one more key piece we are waiting to return off surgery, and we should be fully healthy heading into the busy end of our schedule. We are continuing to explore different things to see how we can get every bit out of this year!”
The Lady Cougars will host Ohio County at 7:30 tonight, Oct. 7. On Saturday, McLean County will travel to Hancock County for a tri-match with the Lady Hornets and Graves County that was rescheduled from Sept. 7. The Lady Cougars’ first game begins at 5 p.m.
