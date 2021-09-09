The McLean County High School volleyball team was busy last week with several matches.
The Lady Cougars fell at Cloverport (3-2) on Aug. 30 before hosting Muhlenberg County on Sept. 2 with the same result. McLean County then participated in the Jerry Mezur Spikefest at Henderson County over the weekend. The Lady Cougars lost to Henderson (2-0), but went an extra set against Hopkinsville before falling 2-1 on Friday. McLean County lost to Owensboro High School and Hancock County on Saturday, both 2-0.
McLean County went five sets against the Lady Aces last Monday before coming up short 3-2. Cloverport won the first set 25-22, but the Lady Cougars took the second 25-23. Cloverport won the next 25-21, but McLean rebounded well with a decisive 25-16 win in the following set. The match was on the line with the next set that Cloverport sealed up 15-8.
The Lady Cougars hosted district rival Muhlenberg County and battled for five sets. McLean County struck first, winning the first set 25-22 before falling 25-16 in the next. The Lady Cougars quickly claimed the following set 25-18, but the Lady Mustangs stayed in it with a 25-15 victory. Muhlenberg County took the final set 15-8.
In the Jerry Mezur Spikefest in Henderson, the Lady Cougars lost to the Lady Colonels 25-11 and 25-11, but regrouped to go three sets against Hopkinsville later that evening. McLean County won the first set 25-12, but came up short in the next two, 25-20, 15-10.
The Lady Cougars started Saturday with a match against Owensboro High School. McLean County lost 25-11, 25-11. McLean County then faced off against Hancock County and had tighter sets, falling 25-20, 25-23.
The Lady Cougars worked hard all week, playing an impressive 19 sets over just four days. The following are the combined stats for the week (not including the three sets against Hopkinsville due to unavailability). Claire Hudson had 30 kills, 12 blocks, 73 digs and eight aces. Addison Horn had 15 kills, three assists, 73 digs and 13 aces. Chyenne Kessinger had eight kills, 11 blocks, 14 digs and four aces. Nicole Haerle had 10 kills, a block, 18 digs and five aces. Riley Hudson had four kills, a block, 14 assists, 15 digs and nine aces. Kylie Ward had four kills, 28 assists, nine digs and an ace. Jenna Capps had a kill, three assists and 82 digs. Jessica Briones had two kills, a block, 17 assists and 12 digs. Lilly Underwood had a kill, 19 digs and five aces. Laney Colburn had a kill, two digs and an ace. Addyson Kirby had a dig.
Head coach Zach Hardison said the team was missing some important pieces on several occasions last week.
“We had a rough week with illness and lost players in every single match,” Hardison said. “We didn’t do much winning, but we did show that even when not at full force, we can still compete. We are learning to deal with adversity and prepare better for our future, making our team more bulletproof.”
The Lady Cougars will compete in the 3rd Region All “A” Classic in Whitesville on Saturday, as they battle the host Lady Raiders at 8 a.m. McLean County will then host Whitesville Trinity for a regular season game at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 13.
