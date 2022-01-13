The McLean County High School girls’ soccer team had its 2021 season banquet on Dec. 16. The team, coaches and their families enjoyed a meal at the high school before varsity letters were awarded and the 12 senior players received a gift.
The Lady Cougars posted an 8-10 record. The team had the third most wins in school history and allowed the second fewest goals. The Lady Cougars had three consecutive shutout games, and three players, Abigail Humphrey, Brilee Owens and Katie Knight, had hat tricks, as each scored three goals in a game.
The following players received a varsity letter for the 2021 season: Carly Abney, Harli Adkisson, Kyndal Daugherty, Olivia Frames, Shelby Hawley, Jayden Howard, Abigail Humphrey, Lacie Kent, Katie Knight, Clarissa Markwell, Maddie McKittrick, Faith Munster, Brilee Owens, Alma Perez, Jalee Pinkston, Danielle Reynolds, Rachel Schutte, Amber Smith and London Wilhite.
The Morgan Farley Award is in honor of a former Lady Cougar soccer player who passed away in 2012. The recipient of the award is chosen based on her similarity to the characteristics that Morgan embodied during her time on the field. The award recognizes a player who is dedicated to the team and does whatever is necessary to help the team win. The player is also a successful student academically with the most team spirit, most accepting of criticism and best sportsmanship. The player exemplifies personal growth and development both on and off the field.
The 2021 recipient is Clarissa Markwell, a senior Lady Cougar and the younger sister of Morgan Farley. Clarissa is the daughter of Jamie Farley and Danny Markwell. Clarissa will receive a $100 scholarship along with the award. An anonymous donor has provided the $100 scholarship to accompany the award each year beginning this season.
The Lady Cougars had a very successful season. The team is already looking forward to next year.
