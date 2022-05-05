The McLean County High School softball team spent last week at home with a loss and two big wins. The Lady Cougars fell 16-0 to Ohio County on April 28 before a double-header the next night against Dawson Springs for Senior Night. McLean County won 18-5 over the Lady Panthers in both games.
The Lady Cougars struggled to put runs on the board and had a tough time defensively containing Ohio County last Thursday, giving up 16 runs in the shutout. The Lady Eagles were hot at the plate and had control of the scoreboard early.
Sarah Johnson took the loss for McLean County. The righty lasted one-third of an inning, allowing zero hits and six runs. Ryleigh Durham and Amber Willis pitched in relief.
The Lady Cougars got started right off the bat last Friday night in the first game of the double-header and were ahead by one at the end of the frame. The defense held Dawson Springs off the plate entirely in the second with three up and three down before the offense started swinging again with three more runs scored. McLean County chalked up two big frames with seven and six runs scored to put the game away in just five innings, sealing an 18-5 victory over the Lady Panthers.
The Lady Cougars had 14 hits in the contest; almost triple the number for Dawson Springs. Amber Willis, Claire Hudson, Kelsy Powell, Aubrey Logsdon and Shelby Atherton each racked up multiple hits. Hudson put one off the top off the center field fence for a triple and Laila Bell also had a triple to center field. Powell and Ava Lannum each served up a double. Logsdon pushed in four RBIs and Powell had three.
Sarah Johnson earned the victory in the circle for McLean County. The pitcher went three innings, allowing one run on two hits, striking out four and walking one. Amber Willis threw two innings in relief out of the bullpen. Willis recorded the last six outs to earn the save, allowing four runs on three hits and striking out three.
Catcher Leah Searcy had the most chances in the field with seven, all putouts with zero errors. The Lady Cougars ended the game for Dawson Springs with a double play. Third baseman Kelsy Powell caught a pop fly and quickly made the throw to Hudson on first to get the runner scrambling back.
McLean County kept up the momentum in the second game of the night and jumped out to an early 10-0 lead after two innings. The Lady Cougars kept after it and ended the game with another 18-5 win in just four innings.
Ryleigh Durham earned the victory on the mound for McLean County. The righty surrendered five runs on one hit over four innings, striking out three and walking zero.
Shelby Rickard had a double to left field and Ryleigh Durham also had a hit. McLean County tore up the base paths with six stolen bases for the team.
Emma Miller had the most chances in the field with seven. The first baseman had no errors and all putouts, including a big stretch for a catch in the third inning. Catchers Shelby Rickard and Leah Searcy allowed zero passed balls and no stolen bases in the game. Rickard threw off her helmet to snag a pop fly at home in the second inning.
The Lady Cougars traveled to Butler County earlier this week and will be on the road to Hancock County on Monday, May 9, for a game at 6 p.m. The next home game is Tuesday, May 10, against Muhlenberg County. The first pitch is at 5:30 p.m.
