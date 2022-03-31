The McLean County High School softball team spent last week on the road with a close contest at Warren Central early and a trip to Breckinridge County for a double header last Saturday.
The Lady Cougars battled hard and fell just shy against the Lady Dragons 18-16 on March 21. McLean County lost 19-1 to Fairdale and was shut out 15-0 by Breckinridge County on March 25.
McLean County stayed scrappy in the game at Bowling Green last Monday. The Lady Dragons jumped out to a 10-0 lead after the first inning, but the Lady Cougars began to chip away at the deficit while defensively holding off Warren Central for the next several innings.
McLean County had put six runs on the board by the third inning and added four more after two outs in the top of the fourth. The Lady Cougar defense then held the Dragons off the plate with a double play from a pop fly to Ava Lannum at shortstop with a quick flip to Amber Willis at second base.
McLean County took the lead 15-13 by the end of the fifth after stopping Warren Central again by catching a runner attempting to steal for the third out. Center fielder Amanda Ecton made the throw to Claire Hudson on third base to pick off the runner. The Lady Dragons pulled away for good with a triple in the sixth and the game ended with McLean coming up short 18-16.
Sarah Johnson took the loss for the Lady Cougars. The righty allowed ten hits and 12 runs over five innings, striking out three.
Ryleigh Durham started the game for McLean County. She surrendered six runs on two hits over one-third of an inning, walking one.
The Lady Cougars tallied 15 hits in the game with Ecton, Hudson, Lannum, Kelsy Powell and Keeley Cox collecting multiple knocks. Ecton and Powell both had three hits to lead McLean while Hudson and Sarah Johnson each had a double. Johnson pushed in four RBIs and Ecton led the way with three of the team’s eight stolen bases.
Defensively, Amber Willis had the most chances in the field with six. She had three putouts and three assists with zero errors.
The Lady Cougars faced off against Fairdale for the first game in Breckinridge County last Saturday. Amanda Ecton, Amber Willis, Leah Searcy and Claire Hudson each had a hit in the game. Hudson had the RBI in the 19-1 loss for McLean.
Sarah Johnson took the loss for the Lady Cougars. She gave up 13 runs on three hits and struck out one. Amber Willis pitched two innings in relief. Willis allowed six runs on three hits, striking out two.
McLean County ended the day with a game against Breckinridge County, falling 15-0. Amanda Ecton had the only hit for the Lady Cougars.
Sarah Johnson took the loss on the mound. Johnson allowed seven runs and one hit over one inning. Amber Willis and Ryleigh Durham each pitched in relief out of the bullpen.
McLean County will be on the road to Hopkinsville tonight, March 31 for a game against the Lady Tigers. The first pitch is at 6 p.m.
