Lady Cougar volleyball team drops two tough matches

The McLean County High School volleyball team played two tough matches against Region 2 competitors last week.
The Lady Cougars hosted Madisonville North Hopkins on Aug. 23, falling 3-0, and they lost by the same deficit on the road at Caldwell County on Aug. 24.
McLean County started strong against the Lady Maroons, dropping the first set 25-22. The Lady Cougars then struggled to maintain the momentum for the next two sets and came up short — 25-11, 25-8 — to the Lady Maroons.
The following night, the team traveled to Caldwell County to face the reigning Region 2 champions. The first set was in favor of the Lady Tigers 25-18, but the Lady Cougars battled hard, pushing the second set to 26-24. They then dropped the last set, 25-19.
Head coach Zach Hardison shared that he was able to see two separate performances that showed the team’s growth last week.
“We performed against Madisonville North about the way our season has gone so far, where we play one good solid set, and then we start to falter and fall off. We talked about that after the match on Monday. On Tuesday, we broke that stigma and competed for a full match against Caldwell County.
“We are obviously not where we want to be — on the winning side of these matches yet — but we are making strides to get there.”
There were several key contributors last week for the Lady Cougars. Claire Hudson had 10 kills, 23 digs, four aces and five blocks. Addison Horn had six kills, 27 digs and seven aces. Kylie Ward had two kills, 23 assists, four digs and three aces. Nicole Haerle had five kills, two digs and a block. Jenna Capps had 22 digs.
After a game on the road earlier this week, McLean County will host Muhlenberg County at 7:30 p.m. tonight, Sept. 2. The Lady Cougars are scheduled to play five matches when they compete in this weekend’s Jerry Mezur Spikefest at Henderson County.
