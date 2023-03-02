The McLean County High School girls basketball team advanced to the Championship Game of the 10th District Tournament, punching their ticket to the 3rd Region Tournament after a 43-39 win over Ohio County on Feb. 20.
The Lady Cougars ended the tournament as 10th District runners-up after falling 40-35 to Muhlenberg County on Feb. 22.
McLean County had a tight game against the Lady Eagles at home last Monday. There were a few ties and most of the game had less than a five-point spread. The Lady Cougars had the biggest lead of the game with eight while Ohio County only managed a three-point advantage twice.
The game went back and forth the first few minutes with McLean County pulling ahead 15-9 by the end of the first quarter. The Lady Eagles tied it up again early in the second period, but the Lady Cougars soon jumped out front by five before ending the first half 24-21.
Ohio County took the lead by two at the end of the third period, but McLean County rallied back and regained the advantage for good early in the final quarter. The Lady Cougars finished strong with a 43-39 win and a guarantee of at least two more games.
Sarah Miller was perfect from the line and led McLean County with a couple three-pointers and a total of 14 points, two rebounds, six assists, two steals and a block. Bree Frailley had 11 points, six rebounds, two assists and an impressive six blocks. Kashlynn Rice had seven points, five rebounds, two steals, an assist and a block.
Sarah Larkin had six points, eight boards, two steals and a block. Anna Miller sank a three-pointer and grabbed two rebounds. Kenadi Level had a basket, five boards, four assists and a steal. Katie McCoy made two steals and Ava Lannum snagged a rebound.
This was a great team win according to head coach Ryan Groves.
“I’m so proud of these young ladies. We came in with a game plan and they stuck to it. We knew it was going to be a battle,” he said. “We didn’t play well against Ohio County the last time we played and had given them a lot of confidence going in, but my girls were focused and ready to go out and earn a victory.”
Every single player contributed to the success, according to Groves.
“Sarah Miller was dialed in from the beginning and picked the perfect time to have her best overall game of the season,” he said “Bree was huge for us tonight defensively and makes a big difference for us around the rim.”
Groves said that the Lady Cougar guards did a good job of handling the pressure from Ohio County with Level, Larkin and Miller serving a good rotation.
“Sarah Larkin had another good game of cutting to the basket on runouts and also driving the ball. She was awesome on the boards for us as well,” he said. “Eight rebounds from the guard position is huge in a game like this and she really stepped it up.”
Kenadi Level had a good rebounding game as well, pulling down five.
“What I was most proud of Kenadi for was her poise in the fourth quarter,” said Groves. “She was able to play most of the fourth quarter with four fouls and people don’t understand how important that is. We needed her in the game to help with ball handling and she was able to play through the foul trouble and contribute down the stretch.”
Anna Miller hit a huge three-pointer in the second quarter that killed a run by Ohio County.
“She came into the game and on her first touch she let it fly,” Groves said. “She is a scorer and we know she can spark our offense off the bench. It also helps Kenadi and Larkin relax knowing there is another point guard to help give them rest when needed.”
Katie McCoy’s role has changed several times throughout the season and she has risen to the challenge each time, according to Groves.
“Lately she has been used in more of a defensive role, but we know she can knock down the outside shot at times as well,” he said. “She plays aggressive and physical.”
Groves commented that Kashlynn Rice just keeps getting better and better defensively.
“She had nine deflections and three steals tonight. She is a disrupter on the defensive end and is one of the better defenders in our region,” he said. “She played the entire game tonight, not coming out once, and that is mainly because of her defensive impact on the floor.”
This was a “win or go home” game and the Lady Cougars rose to the occasion.
“We took care of business tonight and are playing for a district championship and have secured ourselves a spot in the regional tournament,” said Groves. “These have been two of our goals all season and I am so proud of this team.”
The championship game against Muhlenberg County was another fierce battle. McLean County struck first, but was trailing by one at the end of the first quarter. The Lady Cougars jumped out front twice in the second period before the Lady Mustangs ended the half up 20-16.
McLean County fell behind by 10 in the third quarter, but narrowed the gap to only three points during the final minutes. Muhlenberg County held on for the 40-35 win and claimed the District Championship.
Bree Frailley and Anna Miller both led the Lady Cougars with 12 points. Frailley also had nine rebounds, two each in steals and assists along with five blocks. Miller’s points included a couple three-pointers, four rebounds and every shot from the line.
Sarah Miller had seven points, three rebounds and a block. Kashlynn Rice had four points, two rebounds, three steals and an assist. Kenadi Level and Sarah Larkin both grabbed a rebound.
Groves shared that the defensive game plan was to hold Boggess and Stewart to twenty or less points combined and hold the team to under forty-five. “If we did that, we knew we would have a chance and we did,” said Groves.
Kashlynn Rice shut down one of the best players in the region, according to Groves.
“She played a heck of a game defensively,” he said. “Stewart averages nineteen points a game and Kash held her to only six. We needed that from her and she delivered; her performance helped keep us in the game.”
Muhlenberg County got up by eleven in the second half, but the Lady Cougars never folded, according to Groves.
“The girls fought back and we were able to bring it to a one possession game down the stretch,” he said.
Groves expressed how extremely proud he is of this team and how deserving they are of the success they have achieved.
“We’ve faced a lot of adversity this season and most people didn’t expect us to be in the district championship game,” he said. “I wish the outcome could have been different and we were the ones cutting down the nets, but we are still playing and there are only seven other teams in our region who can say that.”
The Lady Cougars faced off against Meade County in the first round of the 3rd Region Tournament at the Owensboro Sportscenter earlier this week on Monday.
