The McLean County High School girls basketball team had the 2021-2022 season banquet on April 23 at the high school. The players enjoyed a meal with their families and the coaching staff before several season awards were presented.
The following players received a varsity letter: Alyssa Burrough, Amanda Ecton, Laila Bell, Breanna Frailley, Hannah Bolton, Kashlynn Rice, Maria Blades, Natalie Patterson and Sarah Miller.
The freshman/8th grade team was presented with 10th District Championship shirts for winning the freshman district tournament. The following players were members of that team: Ava Lannum, Danielle Reynolds, Katie McCoy, Sarah Johnson, Sarah Larkin, Rachel Schutte, Bailey Ferguson, Emma Logsdon, Katie Frailley, Kenadi Level, Mallory Hampton and Rachel Ring.
Season awards were presented to the following players for individual accomplishments: Most Points—Kashlynn Rice, Highest Field Goal percentage—Breanna Frailley, Best Free Throw percentage—Sarah Miller, Best 3-point percentage—Maria Blades, Most Assists—Natalie Patterson, Most Steals—Kashlynn Rice, Most Blocks—Breanna Frailley with a new Single Season Record (60), Most Total Rebounds—Breanna Frailley, Most Offensive Rebounds—Breanna Frailley, Most Defensive Rebounds—Breanna Frailley, Best Defensive Player—Breanna Frailley, Hustle Award—Amanda Ecton, Coaches Award—Laila Bell, Academic Award—Alyssa Burrough with a 4.42 GPA.
This was a season of growth and gaining varsity experience, according to Head coach Ryan Groves. “Outside of Natalie Patterson and Alyssa Burrough, we did not have much varsity experience. This team was very young in regards to varsity play.”
Groves shared that the team started seeing what they were capable of and showed great improvement towards the end of the season.
“We were able to beat Muhlenberg County the second time we played them which was a big win for us,” Groves said. “Obviously, we came up short of our goals, but I do believe we were able to learn a lot about ourselves.”
The team is already working to prepare for next season and Groves is optimistic, “If we can come together, work hard and support each other going forward, then there is an opportunity for us to win another district championship and return to the regional tournament.”
