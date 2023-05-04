The McLean County High School softball team played only eight innings of softball last week over three games. The Lady Cougars hosted Dawson Springs for a double-header on April 24, winning both short games 22-2 and 17-2. The team went on the road to Muhlenberg County and fell 16-0 on April 25.
The Lady Cougars came out of the gate swinging and finished off the Lady Panthers in just two and a half innings for the first game of a double-header at home last Monday. They plated five runs in the first inning and more than tripled that in the second with 17 runs. McLean County won 22-2 with seven hits in the game.
Abby Walker went 2-for-4 to lead the Lady Cougars at the plate. Walker had a single and a double, three RBIs and two runs scored. Sophie Frailley had a big swing to right field for a triple. Shelby Rickard had a line drive to the left field fence for a double that pushed in four RBIs and she crossed the plate three times. Rickard and Shelbie Cranz both led the team in stolen bases with two each. Cranz, Emma Miller and Amber Willis all had a single in the game.
Amber Willis recorded the win in the circle for McLean County. The righty allowed one hit and two runs, walking three and striking out seven. Willis sat down all three batters in the second inning with straight strikeouts.
Leah Searcy served behind the plate and had the most chances in the field with seven. The catcher had all seven putouts with zero errors.
The second game of the night also started strong for the Lady Cougars with 13 runs scored in the first inning. After plating a few more runs in the next two frames, McLean County sealed the win 17-2 over Dawson Springs.
Sophie Frailley made her only at bat of the game count big with a homerun. Kelsy Powell, Shelby Rickard and Brooklyn Whitworth all had singles. Powell led the team in stolen bases with two of the seven for the game.
Maci Geel took the win on the mound for the Lady Cougars. The pitcher allowed two runs and two hits, striking out three.
Emma Miller had the most chances in the field with six at first base, all putouts and zero errors. Catcher Abby Walker threw a runner out attempting to steal third base with a catch by Amber Willis.
A game on the road last Tuesday ended with a 16-0 loss to the Lady Mustangs. Abby Walker had the only hit in the game and also had the most chances in the field with three, all putouts and no errors.
Amber Willis took the loss for McLean County. The righty allowed 11 hits and 12 runs, walking one.
Assistant Coach Robbi Morris commented on the progress the team has made. “They are starting to put some runs on the board and working hard!”
“We are getting better,” added assistant coach Rileigh Bobo. “We just have to put it all together and get our mindset right from the beginning.”
The Lady Cougars will be on the road to Ohio County tonight, May 4 for a game at 5:30 p.m. The next home game is on Monday, May 8 against Hancock County with the first pitch at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.