The McLean County High School girls’ soccer team had two losses before a big win at home last week.
The Lady Cougars started with a 3-0 loss at Webster County on Sept. 14, then fell 2-1 to Muhlenberg County at home on Sept. 16 before hosting Breckinridge County on Saturday and notching a 5-3 victory.
McLean County had a few chances at a goal against the Lady Trojans but were unable to find the back of the net. Goalie Kyndal Daugherty was able to stop four of Webster County’s shots. McLean County finished with 11 shots on goal.
Last Thursday, the Lady Cougars had a matchup with district rival Muhlenberg County at Paulsen Stadium. The Lady Mustangs jumped out to a 2-0 lead before the Lady Cougars came clawing back. Brilee Owens scored the only goal for McLean off a pass from Rachel Schutte. The Lady Cougars had several close shots to tie it up in the final five minutes, but they all just barely missed.
Daugherty had seven saves. The Lady Cougars had four shots on goal.
Against the Lady Tigers, Owens put the Lady Cougars on the board first with an assist by Abigail Humphrey. Neither team was able to find the net for the rest of the half and the score was 1-0 at halftime.
The Lady Tigers struck quickly after the break to tie the game. Owens and Humphrey then teamed up for an encore performance to push the Lady Cougars out front. Breckinridge County answered back to knot it at 2-2, but the Lady Cougars quickly scored three straight goals to put the game away. Owens converted her third goal of the game on an assist from Humphrey. Humphrey then netted a goal on a penalty kick and added another goal on a cross from Madelynn McKittrick.
Breckinridge County scored a late goal. Daugherty had nine saves for the Lady Cougars.
McLean County head coach Ricky Humphrey said his team is experiencing the best year since his first season coaching at McLean County eight years ago.
“We have beaten teams this season that we haven’t beaten in years,” he said. “We have the district tournament coming up, and we are starting to peak at the right time of the year.”
The Lady Cougars will host Owensboro today, Sept. 23. The junior varsity will play at 6:00 p.m. Varsity kickoff is at 7:30 p.m.
