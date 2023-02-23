The McLean County High School girls basketball team won a big game in overtime for Senior Night on Feb. 13, beating Butler County 39-31. The Lady Cougars finished up the regular season with losses at home and on the road. McLean County fell 64-40 to Henderson County at home on Valentine’s Day and lost 51-27 at Union County on Feb. 17.
Sarah Miller drove into the paint, covered up by defenders and put the first points on the board for the Lady Cougars on Senior Night, then followed with a three-pointer off an assist by Sarah Larkin. The low-scoring first quarter ended with McLean trailing 7-5.
Anna Miller drove in and up over a defender for a basket to start the second quarter. Larkin caught a pass on the run and flung it up backwards as she went out of bounds under the basket, giving the Lady Cougars their first lead of the game. Ava Lannum and Kashlynn Rice added buckets, but Butler County pulled ahead 14-13 at the half.
Sarah Miller opened the second half with back-to-back three-pointers and the McLean County defense amped up with several steals and blocks. Foul shots by Rice and Anna Miller kept the score tied at 22 as the game rolled into the fourth quarter.
Bree Frailley grabbed a board for a basket before Kenadi Level dribbled outside with defenders all over her, giving an assist to Rice waiting under the rim. The Lady Cougars moved the ball quickly all around the court, ending with an assist by Level to Sarah Miller moving inside to cash it in. The game was knotted up at 28 with 2:31 left to play and ultimately went into overtime.
McLean County set the tone in the extra minutes with a forty-foot inbound pass from Sarah Miller to Frailley with a turn-and-run for a layup. The Lady Bears tied it up again at with 1:30 left on the clock, but it would be the last points they would score. Sarah Miller drove in the lane, splitting defenders on both sides for a layup that started an 8-0 run for the home team. Larkin and Level added successful free throws as Butler County fouled repeatedly in a desperate attempt to stop the offensive attack. Level then made a theft at half-court and took it home for a layup as the buzzer sounded to seal the 39-31 victory.
Sarah Miller led the Lady Cougars with triple threes and a total of 15 points, five rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block. Kashlynn Rice had six points, two rebounds, two assists, three steals and a block. Sarah Larkin had four points, four rebounds, two steals and an assist. Kenadi Level had four points, five boards, three steals and an assist. Bree Frailley had four points, 13 rebounds, an assist and three blocks. Anna Miller had four points, a rebound and an assist. Ava Lannum had a basket, two rebounds, a steal and a block.
“This was a great bounce back game for our team,” shared head coach Ryan Groves. “Butler County is one of the better teams in our Region and is the favorite to win the 12th District, so this was a big win for us right before postseason.”
Groves commented that earning this win on Senior Night made it even better.
“We were able to send Bree and Kash out with a win on a night which celebrated their careers,” he said. “They both came up big for us on the defensive end and were key to us winning this game.”
Sarah Miller came to play, according to Groves.
“She got hot from outside tonight and we needed that because it opens up the lane for others to get to the basket,” he said.
Sarah Larkin did a great job of running the point down the stretch, Groves stated.
“We needed her to set up our offense and get us going in the fourth quarter and overtime,” he said. “She took care of the ball tonight and did a wonderful job. We put Larkin on their best player, Phelps. Even though she has Larkin by almost a foot, we know what Sarah can do when we use her to faceguard opponents. She forced Phelps into taking forced shots and she really wore her down and got her fatigued, and we needed that.”
This was a true team victory, according to Groves.
“We were patient on offense and steady on defense. We were able to run our sets with success and we attacked the basket and were able to get some backdoor and curl cuts for layups,” he said. “I’m really proud of these girls and this will give us confidence going forward.”
While the Lady Colonels struck first on Valentine’s Day, McLean County answered back and took the lead. Henderson County then ran away in the second period and finished the game with a 64-40 win.
Kashlynn Rice led the Lady Cougars with 11 points, five rebounds, two assists and two steals. Katie McCoy had a three-pointer and a total of eight points, a rebound and three steals. Kenadi Level had a three and a total of five points, three rebounds and an assist. Ava Lannum had four points, a rebound, a steal and a block. Sarah Miller had a three-pointer, two rebounds and three assists. Sarah Larkin had three points and four boards. Danielle Reynolds sank a three-pointer. Mallory Hampton hit both her free throws and made an assist. Bree Frailley added a foul shot, grabbed five rebounds and made a steal. Anna Miller had two rebounds and a steal.
“We knew it was going to be a big task going up against Henderson,” said Groves. “They are a top 10 team in the state, and they compete for a state championship every year. I’m just proud of the girls for continuing to play hard regardless of the score. Even if it’s not your night, you can still get better and I felt like we tried to do that.”
McLean County fell behind early and could not recover against the Lady Braves last Friday, trailing 31-10 at the half. The Lady Cougars scored the most of their points in the final quarter, but Union County sealed the win 51-27.
Bree Frailley led McLean with 12 points and Kashlynn Rice had nine. Kenadi Level and Danielle Reynolds each added a basket. Ava Lannum and Bailey Ferguson both had a free throw.
McLean County hosted the 10th District tournament earlier this week. A win over Ohio County on Monday gave the Lady Cougars a guaranteed trip to the 3rd Region tournament at the Owensboro Sportscenter next week.
