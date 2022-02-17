The McLean County High School girls basketball team is in the home stretch this season. The Lady Cougars fell 50-45 at Crittenden County on Feb. 8 before coming back for a huge 48-30 win over Grayson County at home for Senior Night on Feb. 10. McLean County ended the week with a 43-35 loss to Whitesville Trinity in Calhoun last Saturday.
The Lady Cougars were down by three at the end of the first quarter in Marion. Crittenden County pulled away 28-21 by the half, but McLean County narrowed the gap to a single basket by the end of the third quarter. The Lady Rockets took off again in the final minutes to seal a 50-45 win.
Natalie Patterson was perfect from the line and led the Lady Cougars with 12 points, six rebounds, a steal, an assist and a block. Sarah Miller had eight points, six boards, two assists and a steal. Kashlynn Rice also had eight points along with five rebounds and an assist.
Alyssa Burrough put up six points, grabbed four rebounds and made a steal. Bree Frailley also had six points and four boards. Maria Blades sank a three-pointer, had four rebounds, three assists and a steal. Amanda Ecton had a basket and three boards. Laila Bell made an assist.
Head coach Ryan Groves felt this was the most complete game they have played all season from start to finish.
“We were getting on the floor after balls and fighting for rebounds,” Groves said. “A big difference was we started taking the ball to the basket and getting to the free throw line. Even though we didn’t come out on top, I was extremely pleased with the fight we put in and the overall way we performed.”
The energy was high in the gym as the Lady Cougars took the floor for Senior Night in Calhoun. All three seniors combined for the first eight points of the game. Amanda Ecton put McLean on the board with a foul shot before Alyssa Burrough drove around the outside, reaching around a defender to give a bounce-pass assist to Laila Bell in the paint.
Burrough then drove the baseline for a basket and one after drawing a foul. Natalie Patterson looked up the floor to give a long assist to Ecton who took the pass in stride on the way to the basket. Patterson then added a couple buckets to end the first quarter with McLean ahead 12-4.
Bree Frailley took an inbound assist from Maria Blades to start the second period. Burrough then assisted Blades with a three-pointer from the corner.
Burrough took an open three from the top of the key to put the Lady Cougars up by 12. Burrough made a theft at half-court and headed downtown on a quick run; she hit the brakes just before the basket and made an easy jumper as everyone else ran underneath, giving McLean a 22-13 lead at the half.
Kashlynn Rice scored and added a couple foul shots to start the second half before swatting the ball away on defense. Bell picked it up and gave it back to Rice on the run to the other end; Rice then passed off to Burrough with a pull up for two. Burrough sank a couple free throws before Rice grabbed a board for a basket and ended the third quarter with McLean doubling the score of Grayson at 32-16.
Frailley scored twice to start the final period before Burrough drove in with a layup. Burrough then gave a no-look assist with a bounce-pass to Bell at the basket.
Blades assisted Hannah Bolton with a three before Rice gave an assist from the top of the key to Burrough in the corner for another triple-point shot. Ecton ended the game the way it started with a couple of successful foul shots, sealing the 48-30 win for McLean.
Alyssa Burrough was perfect from the line and 88% in effective field goal percentage to lead the Lady Cougars with a couple threes and a total of 17 points, two rebounds and three each in steals and assists. Bree Frailley had six points, 10 rebounds, four steals and two blocks.
Kashlynn Rice also had six points, two each in rebounds and assists along with a steal. Amanda Ecton had five points, eight rebounds and two steals. Laila Bell had four points, five rebounds, a steal and a block.
Natalie Patterson also had four points, a rebound, an assist, a steal and a block. Marie Blades had a three-pointer, three boards, two assists and a steal. Hannah Bolton also netted a three along with a steal and an assist. Sarah Miller had six rebounds, a steal and an assist.
These ladies were determined to come out and send the seniors out with a win on Senior Night, according to Groves.
“They came out focused and ready to play. Alyssa Burrough had her best game of the season,” Groves said.
Amanda Ecton has been pretty solid all year with her rebounding, according to Groves. “We really need that consistency from her every game, and she pretty well delivers most nights.”
Groves commented on the hard work Laila Bell has put in to return from an ACL injury.
“I was really happy for Laila. She was able to play a lot of minutes which is huge for her and our confidence in her going forward. I’m so proud of her leadership and the way she handles herself,” Groves said. “She is really showing these young girls what it means to be a good teammate and what it means to be in a team family.”
The Lady Cougars were ahead by five at the end of the first quarter at home against Whitesville Trinity and were able to hang on to an 18-17 lead at the half. The Lady Raiders jumped ahead by a single point to start the final period and pulled away for a 43-35 win over McLean.
Sarah Miller and Bree Frailley both led the Lady Cougars with eight points. Miller’s points included a couple three-pointers and she grabbed two rebounds. Frailley had five rebounds, three blocks, two steals and an assist. Maria Blades also had a couple threes along with a rebound and an assist.
Natalie Patterson had four points, five boards, four assists, a steal and a block. Kashlynn Rice also had four points along with a rebound and two steals. Amanda Ecton had three points and seven boards. Alyssa Burrough had a basket, a rebound, an assist and a block.
“As the old saying goes, ‘free throws and layups win games’, and we didn’t make enough of those tonight when the opportunity presented itself,” said Groves.
“We did play hard and I feel we are turning the corner with our overall game,” Groves continued. “That is what you want to see this time of year.”
The Lady Cougars will host Union County for their final regular season game on Friday, Feb. 18. Tipoff is at 7:30 p.m. McLean County will play Muhlenberg County in the first round of the 10th District Tournament at Muhlenberg County High School on Feb. 21. The Lady Cougars and Lady Mustangs are even against each other this season with each team winning on their home court. The two will face off one more time on Monday at 6 p.m.
