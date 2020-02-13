The McLean County High School girls’ basketball team book-ended a loss at home to Muhlenberg County with a couple of road wins over Grayson and Hopkins Central last week. The Lady Cougars won 58-52 at Grayson County on Feb. 3 before falling 61-54 against the Lady Mustangs last Friday. McLean County ended the week with a 54-41 victory over the Lady Storm on Feb. 8.
McLean County was ahead by six at the end of the first period last Monday, but Grayson County narrowed the gap to a single point by the half. Both teams of Lady Cougars put up 10 points in the third period, leaving McLean still clinging to a single-point lead starting the fourth quarter of play. McLean County edged ahead in the final minutes for a 58-52 win over Grayson County.
Bailei Walker led the Lady Cougars a double-double from 19 points, 10 rebounds and a steal. Makena Rush-Owen also had a double-double with 16 points, 12 rebounds and a steal.
“It was a tough physical game and we brought our road warriors outfit,” shared head coach Arlando Johnson. “Playing at Grayson County is one of the toughest places to play in our region. We matched their intensity and both Bailei and Makena had a solid game. Natalie Patterson set the tone early with her aggressive play. We followed her energy and played well as a team.”
McLean County fell 61-54 against the Lady Mustangs. Bailei Walker led the Lady Cougars with 16 points and seven rebounds. Hannah Hampton had 10 points, eight rebounds and two each in steals and assists. Makena Rush-Owen had eight points, 19 rebounds, two assists and a steal.
The Lady Cougars had a tight first quarter at Hopkins Central, but pulled away 22-19 by the half. McLean County started the final period with a 10-point advantage and finished with a 54-41 win over the Lady Storm. Bailei Walker led with a double-double from 17 points and 12 rebounds.
“We had to get back on the court after our game with Muhlenberg,” stated Johnson. “We are not looking back and our team showed that with a gutty performance. Everyone helped us in this game and that’s important at this time of year.”
The Lady Cougars will host Owensboro on Saturday, Feb. 15. Tipoff is at 3:30 p.m.
