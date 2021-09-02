Lady Cougars defeat Union County for first win

The McLean County High School girls’ soccer team traveled to Union County on Tuesday, Aug. 24. The Lady Cougars picked up their first win of the season with a 2-1 victory over the Lady Braves.
After a later forfeit by Russellville, McLean County improved to 2-2 on the season.
McLean County scored first against Union County on a through pass from Abigail Humphrey to Brilee Owens, who found the top-left corner of the goal. The score remained 1-0 at halftime.
The Lady Cougars struck first after the intermission when Humphrey made another nice pass to Owens for a shot to the top-right corner of the net, pushing the lead to 2-0.
Union County managed a late goal.
The Lady Cougar’s Kyndal Daugherty had eight saves in goal.
“The Union County game was a big win for us,” head coach Ricky Humphrey said. “Any win is good, but to win close games gives the girls confidence going forward into the season.”
The junior varsity team also faced the Lady Braves for the first JV game in six years for the soccer program and the first of many this season. Isabell Chancy scored the only goal for the Lady Cougars, and despite a lead at halftime, McLean County fell, 3-1.
After having hosted the Lady Eagles on Tuesday in a game that was rescheduled, the Lady Cougars will travel to Ohio County for a 7 p.m. match tonight, Sept. 2.
