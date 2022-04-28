The McLean County High School softball team was shut out on the road, but came back for a big win at home last week, the first this season. The Lady Cougars fell 10-0 at Ohio County on April 19 and enjoyed a 15-7 victory over Warren County Central on April 22.
Sarah Johnson started the game on the rubber against the Lady Eagles. The righty lasted two and a third innings, allowing four hits and five runs while striking out one. Amber Willis threw two and two-thirds innings in relief out of the bullpen.
Laila Bell, Claire Hudson and Aubrey Logsdon each had a hit for the Lady Cougars. Claire Hudson led the defense at first base with the most chances in the field. She had all seven putouts and zero errors.
McLean County started strong at home last Friday and held the Lady Dragons off the plate entirely for the first three innings. The Lady Cougars were ahead 3-1 at the end of the fourth, but Warren Central pulled ahead with four runs scored in the top of the fifth.
McLean County answered back decisively and nearly tripled the number of times the Lady Dragons crossed the plate that frame with 11 runs scored. Amanda Ecton got on base with a line drive to right field and immediately stole second.
Amber Willis pushed Ecton to third with a successful bunt before a double from Claire Hudson sent them both home. Kelsy Powell singled and Laila Bell served up a bunt that allowed Hudson to cross the plate.
Shelby Atherton, Leah Searcy and Olivia Baird all got on base sending Powell and Bell home. Sarah Johnson was walked and Ecton singled again, scoring two. Willis got on with four balls that loaded the bases before Hudson cleared the way with a triple that scored three. Hudson then crossed the plate on a ground out to make the eleventh run scored.
The huge inning made the game out of reach for Warren Central and the Lady Cougars sealed the win with a double play to finish off the Lady Dragons in the top of the seventh. A pop fly was caught by second baseman Shelby Atherton and she zipped it to Hudson on first base to seal the win 15-7.
Sarah Johnson earned the victory in the pitcher’s circle. Johnson lasted six and a third innings, allowing seven hits and five runs while striking out five. Amber Willis threw two-thirds of an inning in relief out of the bullpen.
Senior Claire Hudson led McLean County to victory by driving in six runs. Hudson went 3-for-4 at the plate with a single, a double and a triple. The Lady Cougars tallied 10 hits in the game while Willis, Ecton and Emma Miller all crossed the plate three times.
Hudson also led defensively with the most chances in the field. She had seven putouts with zero errors. Catcher Leah Searcy served behind the plate all seven innings, allowing no passed balls and zero stolen bases.
McLean County will finish the week at home with some special events. The Lady Cougars will host Ohio County tonight, April 28, for a game at 5:30 p.m.
The 50th anniversary softball team and this season’s seniors will be recognized along with a double-header against Dawson Springs on Friday, April 29. The 50th anniversary team recognition will begin at 5 p.m. The first pitch will be at 5:30 p.m. and Senior Night recognition will be held between games.
