The McLean County High School girls’ soccer team opened the 2021 season with a district matchup at Muhlenberg County on Aug. 12. The Lady Cougars fell 2-1 to the Lady Mustangs.
On Aug. 14, McLean County went on the road to Breckinridge County, where they suffered a 2-1 loss to the Lady Tigers.
The first half of the game in Greenville was a tough fight that ended with no goals on the board.
Ten minutes into the second half, Muhlenberg County finally broke through. Thirty minutes later, McLean County’s Abigail Humphrey scored on a rebound off of a shot by Brilee Owens. Muhlenberg County then scored again just six minutes later on a corner kick. The Lady Cougars continued to attack, but they were unable to tally another goal.
McLean County had 11 shots on goal to Muhlenberg’s six. Lady Cougar goalie Kyndal Daugherty had five saves.
The Lady Cougars’ second game of the season mirrored the first, with another scoreless tie at halftime.
The Lady Tigers struck first in the second half, but the lady Cougars tied it up with a goal by Katie Knight that was assisted by Humphrey. The Lady Tigers answered back. McLean County continued to fire away at goal, but they were unsuccessful converting.
The Lady Cougars had a 9-8 edge in shots on goal. Daugherty had six saves.
Despite the losses, head coach Ricky Humphrey is pleased with the way his team started the season.
“Both games were low scoring, and we could have won either game,” said Humphrey. “The girls are not giving up, and they’re fighting until the game is over. That’s all a coach can ask for.”
McLean County’s scheduled game against Russellville tonight, Aug. 26, has been cancelled. The district game against Ohio County that was cancelled on Aug. 17 will be played at home on Aug. 31, with the junior varsity playing at 6 p.m., followed by the varsity game at 7:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.