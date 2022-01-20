The McLean County High School girls’ basketball team fell at home and on the road last week. The Lady Cougars hosted Webster County on January 11 and came up short, 65-41. The team traveled to Marshall County last Saturday and lost 61-20.
The tipoff against the Lady Trojans went to McLean County, and Bree Frailley immediately drew a foul on a shot. Frailley sank a free throw before taking an assist from Sarah Miller on a later bucket. Amanda Ecton laid one in to finish off the first quarter, but Webster County was hot from outside the arc and pulled ahead 22-6.
Miller gave a bounce-pass assist to Ecton at the basket to start the second quarter. Natalie Patterson knocked away the ball from a Lady Trojan and scrambled on the floor to obtain possession; she maintained her dribble from her knees and successfully passed off the ball for the steal. Miller sank a 3-pointer before Frailley and Rice added buckets. Miller then assisted Patterson with a long shot from the top of the key to give McLean three more points. The Lady Cougars trailed 38-19 at halftime.
Alyssa Burrough and Patterson opened up the second half for the Lady Cougars with baskets before Patterson went up among defenders for a successful and-one. Rice then made a theft at half-court and scored two points. Patterson made a three from the corner before Rice assisted Miller with a long 3-pointer from the top of the key. Rice sank a few foul shots before Rachel Schutte assisted Hannah Bolton with a 3-pointer just before the game ended.
Patterson led McLean County with a couple 3-pointers and a total of 12 points and three rebounds. Rice had nine points, an assist and a steal. railley had five points, three rebounds, two assists, two steals and three blocks. Miller had a couple 3-pointers, two rebounds, four assists, two steals and a block. Ecton had four points and a rebound. Hannah Bolton had a 3-pointer and a rebound. Burrough had a basket, four boards and a steal. Maria Blades grabbed four rebounds and made two assists. Rachel Schutte made an assist.
“We had a good game plan, but we came out in the first quarter and let one of their players who shoots 20% from the 3-point line hit five in the first quarter,” head coach Ryan Groves said. “That really put us in a deep hole, and we just couldn’t seem to dig ourselves out of it.”
Coach Groves shared they were aware Webster County was a good team, and he felt like the girls competed well the last three quarters.
“We showed improvements during the game,” he said. “We slowed down and ran our offense better than we have all season. We were patient at times and were able to get the ball in the middle. Once we got it in the middle, we didn’t have the correct rotation on the back side, which hurt us, but for the most part I am pleased to see we are improving. This time of year, that’s what you need to see.”
The Lady Cougars were down by 20 at the end of the first quarter in Marshall County last Saturday and could not recover. Although McLean County outscored Marshall County in the final period, it was not enough to overcome the earlier deficit.
Burrough led the Lady Cougars with five points and an assist. Blades had a 3-pointer, two rebounds and an assist. Hannah Bolton had a 3-pointer, a rebound and two steals. Frailley had a 3-pointer, three rebounds, an assist, a steal and two blocks. Rice had a bucket, a board, an assist and two steals. Patterson had a basket and a rebound. Danielle Reynold sank both of her free-throw attempts and made a steal. Laila Bell grabbed three rebounds, made two steals and had a block. Ecton had five rebounds and a steal.
“We played hard, and we were able to work on some things we needed to work on,” Groves said. “It’s good to be able to try out new things against someone other than yourself, and that’s what we were focused on.”
The Lady Cougars will be on the road at Ohio County tonight, January 20 for a varsity-only game at 6 p.m. McLean County will play Breckinridge County at the Sportscenter Shootout in Owensboro on Saturday, January 22. Tipoff is at 3 p.m.
