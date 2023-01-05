The McLean County High School girls’ basketball team enjoyed a week of wins to close out 2022. The Lady Cougars won 49-37 over Grayson County at home on Dec. 28. McLean County traveled to Louisville and brought home an impressive 52-17 win over Waggener High School on Dec. 30.
The Lady Cougars jumped out to an early lead at home last Wednesday and ended the first quarter up 14-9 over Grayson County. McLean County pulled ahead 30-19 by the half and maintained the advantage throughout the second half. The Cougars secured their first win of the season with a 49-37 victory over Grayson.
The Lady Cougars had two players with a double-double and three who scored double digits in the game. Kashlynn Rice was perfect from the line and led McLean County with a double-double from 18 points, 10 rebounds, two steals, an assist and a block.
Bree Frailley had a double-double from 11 points, 13 boards, two each in steals and assists along with four blocks. Kenadi Level also had 11 points, eight rebounds, four assists and a steal.
Sarah Miller had a three-pointer and a total of seven points, three rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block. Katie McCoy had a basket and a board. Sarah Larkin grabbed three rebounds while Ava Lannum and Mallory Hampton each added one.
The team played really well overall, according to head coach Ryan Groves.
“We did a good job of running our offense for most of the game,” he said. “We finally started getting the ball in the middle which opened up the baseline for some easy buckets. We were able to control the tempo of the game with our defense.”
Kashlynn Rice had her best overall game of the season, according to Groves.
“She came up big for us on the boards and even more so at the line, making 10 of 10 free throws,” he said. “She has really been working on the foul line and it paid off.”
“Bree Frailley had another big game for us on both ends of the floor,” said Groves. “We moved her to the outside of our zone defense to help take away the three. She came up big with two blocks out on the perimeter after we had given up some easy three-point buckets.”
The Lady Cougars traveled to Louisville last Thursday to spend some quality time as a team before playing at Waggener High School on Friday.
“It was a great couple of days with our team,” said Groves.
They were able to get some bonding time and enjoy several activities. They had a couple of team meals, spent some time at the Outlet Mall and attended a University of Louisville women’s basketball game.
“The girls have worked really hard to raise money to be able to do things like this,” Groves said. “They definitely deserved it.”
The Lady Cougars shut out Waggener the first quarter, ending with an 18-0 lead and more points than the Wildcats would score in the entire game. McLean County continued to pound the boards while holding the Wildcats off the rim and went into intermission up 27-4.
The Lady Cougars kept up the momentum and started the final quarter with a 37-12 lead. McLean County finished off with a solid 52-17 win over Waggener High School.
The Lady Cougars had another double-double and three more players scoring double digits. Sarah Miller led with a couple threes and a total of 16 points, five rebounds and the same in assists along with two steals. Kashlynn Rice had 14 points, six rebounds, six assists and five steals. Bree Frailley had a double-double from 10 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks.
Kenadi Level had five points, three each in rebounds and assists along with a steal. Katie McCoy had four points, three rebounds, two assists and a steal. Sarah Larkin had a basket, six boards, seven assists and two steals.
Katie Frailley had a free throw and three rebounds. Mallory Hampton grabbed three rebounds and Ava Lannum had one. Rachel Ring had a rebound and an assist.
Coach Groves felt the team did really well moving the ball offensively. “Sarah Larkin was able to get the ball to people in scoring position and she ended up with seven assists on the night,” said Groves. “We also did a better job of knocking down the outside shot.”
Sarah Miller had a good night shooting the ball and hopefully gained some confidence, according to Groves.
“She can be our best shooter when she believes in herself; this could jump start her for the second half of the season,” he said.
“It’s always a good night when everyone gets to see the floor,” shared Groves. “It was also nice to see the Frailley sisters on the floor together. You never know how many opportunities we will have since Bree is a senior, so it was nice to be able to do that.”
Groves said he always tells his team there are three parts to a season: before Christmas, after Christmas and the post-season.
“We may not have won a game before Christmas, but starting the second half of the season 2-0 gives us some confidence going forward,” he said. “This is a great group of girls and they are really fun to coach.”
The Lady Cougars will start the New Year with a couple games at home this week. McLean County will host Hopkinsville on Friday, Jan. 6. Tipoff is at 6:30 p.m.
Homecoming will be on Saturday, Jan. 7. The boys will host Oldham County at 2 p.m. Homecoming Court will be held after the boys’ game and the Lady Cougars will play Apollo at 5:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.