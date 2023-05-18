The McLean County High School softball team finished the regular season with a 6-15 record after two wins last week. The Lady Cougars came out on top against Heritage Christian Academy 14-10 on May 9 in Hopkinsville, but fell 8-1 at Owensboro on May 11.
McLean County participated in the Abe Lincoln Classic held at LaRue County last Saturday, going 1-1 on the day. The Lady Cougars lost 6-0 to their host, but came back with a shutout against Caverna for a 1-0 victory.
McLean County had 15 hits and got off to a strong start against the Lady Warriors last Tuesday, scoring several runs in the first few innings to put them up 10-4 after three frames. Heritage Christian plated six runs in the next two innings, but the Lady Cougars answered back while holding the Lady Warriors scoreless in the final innings to take the win 14-10.
Aubrey Logsdon went 4-for-5 to lead McLean at the plate with two RBIs and one run scored. Emma Miller pushed in three RBIs off two hits, stole a base and crossed the plate twice. Ava Lannum, Kelsy Powell and Amber Willis also had two hits in the game. Sophie Frailley knocked a homerun on a line drive to left field. Abby Walker had a double. Powell and Frailley both had two stolen bases out of the team’s total of six.
Amber Willis earned the win for the Lady Cougars. The righty lasted four and a third innings, allowing five hits and seven runs while striking out six. Maci Geel and Aubrey Logsdon entered the game out of the bullpen and helped to close out the game in relief.
Leah Searcy served all seven innings behind the plate and had the most chances in the field. Searcy threw a runner out who was attempting to steal in the second inning with a shot to Abby Walker on third base.
McLean County stayed in it against Owensboro last Thursday with a 1-1 tie at the bottom of the fourth, but the Lady Devils pulled away late for an 8-1 victory. Abby Walker went 2-for-3 at the plate to lead the Lady Cougars and Amber Willis had a double.
Willis took the loss for McLean County. The right-hander allowed five hits and six runs over four and a third innings, striking out one.
The Lady Cougars wrapped up the week with two games at the Abe Lincoln Classic in LaRue County. McLean County fell 6-0 to the hosts in the first game of the day.
Abby Walker had the only hit for the Lady Cougars and served behind the plate for three innings. The catcher had the most chances in the field with six, four putouts and two assists with no errors. Walker also caught two runners stealing with throws to Kelsy Powell on third for both outs.
Maci Geel took the loss for McLean. The southpaw went three innings, allowing six runs on four hits and walking one.
Amber Willis shut down the Lady Colonels from Caverna in the second game last Saturday. Willis threw a complete game shutout and led McLean County to a 1-0 victory. The hurler allowed three hits and zero runs over six innings, striking out six.
Assistant coach Rileigh Bobo commented on the team’s effort as the season nears its end.
“We are showing some fight, but sometimes it comes late in the game and we don’t have enough time to finish the fight,” she said.
The Lady Cougars faced Ohio County in the first round of the 10th District Tournament earlier this week on Monday.
