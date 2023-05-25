The McLean County High School softball team ended the 2023 season in the first round of the 10th District Tournament held at Muhlenberg County on May 15. The Lady Cougars fell to Ohio County 7-0.
Emma Miller was named to the 10th District All-Academic Team. Amber Willis was named to the All-Tournament Team.
McLean County went all seven innings in this game after falling 15-0 to the Lady Eagles twice in the regular season in much shorter contests. The game ended in four innings at home and lasted just three at Ohio County.
The Lady Eagles started plating runs in the first frame last Monday in Greenville while McLean County had trouble getting going offensively. Ava Lannum had the only hit for the Lady Cougars with a double off a line drive to right field.
Amber Willis took the loss on the mound for McLean County. The righty lasted six innings, allowing seven hits and seven runs while striking out two.
“Our District game was hard fought and the girls never gave up,” said coach Rileigh Bobo. “They made plays and were able to put the bat on the ball, it just didn’t turn out in our favor.”
The Lady Cougars were a very young team with only one senior and one junior this season. Several players stepped up to fill roles in different positions to help get them through, according to Bobo. “We had players that played multiple positions in the same game and never complained,” she said. “They came together as a team and that was what we have been striving for. Our team is young, but they want to learn and get better.”
Senior Amber Willis was a great asset to the team with her experience, determination and ability to lead, according to Bobo. “She really stepped up to help lead the team and she will be missed next year,” said Bobo.
Coach Hayden Martin worked primarily with pitchers this season and reflected on their efforts. “I loved getting to spend some time with these girls,” she said. “The pitchers really gave me their best all season long. We still have lots of room to grow and improve and I can’t wait to see what the off-season brings.”
Former Lady Cougar softball player and current coach Robbi Morris was pleased with her first season on the staff.
“I am super proud of the progress these girls have made,” said Morris. “I love that they are young and are going to grow together. I can’t wait to see what next season will hold for us!”
