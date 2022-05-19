The McLean County High School softball team finished the regular season with a win at the John Hardin Classic in LaRue County last Saturday.
The Lady Cougars suffered a few losses earlier in the week. McLean County fell 16-1 at Hancock County on May 9 and was shut out 25-0 by Muhlenberg County at home on May 10. The Lady Cougars came fell 17-4 at Owensboro on May 12 and lost the first game last Saturday against LaRue County 10-4. McLean County finished the day with a 4-3 victory over Bullitt Central.
The Lady Cougars struggled to contain the high-powered offense of Owensboro and fell 17-4 last Thursday. Leah Searcy went 2-for-3 at the plate to lead McLean County in hits. Searcy had a single and a double along with two RBIs in the game.
Sarah Johnson was in the pitcher’s circle for the Lady Cougars. She lasted one and one-third innings, allowing two hits and 12 runs. Ryleigh Durham and Amber Willis entered the game as relief, throwing one and two-thirds innings and one inning respectively.
McLean County went on the road to LaRue County last Saturday to participate in the John Hardin Classic. The games were on a time limit because of several scheduled for the day. The Lady Cougars began the day with a 10-4 loss against LaRue County.
Sarah Johnson started the game for McLean in the rubber. She allowed six runs on two hits, walking one. Amber Willis pitched in relief, giving up four runs on two hits, walking three and striking out one.
Amber Willis went 2-for-2 at the plate to lead the team in hits. Ava Lannum had a line drive to right field for a triple and Kelsy Powell had a single.
Claire Hudson had the most chances in the field with five. The first baseman had all five putouts with zero errors.
It came down to the wire on Saturday, but the Lady Cougars finished the day and the regular season with an exciting victory on a dramatic walk-off to seal the win over Bullitt Central 4-3.
McLean County was up 1-0 at the end of the first frame and the score would remain the same through the next two innings. The Lady Cougars shut down Bullitt in the top of the third with a double play. Aubrey Logsdon caught a line drive at second base to get the batter out and then tossed it to Claire Hudson on first as the runner scrambled back.
Bullitt Central took the lead in the fourth after scoring three runs. The Lady Cougars answered back to tie it up again after persevering with two outs. The McLean County defense made quick work of the other Lady Cougars with three up and three down in the top of the fifth.
Second baseman Aubrey Logsdon scooped up a grounder and threw the runner out at first before pitcher Ryleigh Durham struck out the next batter. A worm burner to third base was snagged by Laila Bell with another throw to Claire Hudson at first to finish off the half-inning.
With time running out, McLean County had one more at bat to try to break the tie and come away with a win. Claire Hudson got on base with a single and was moved to second off a single by Ava Lannum.
Sarah Johnson stepped up to the plate next and both Hudson and Lannum advanced on a passed ball with the very first pitch. After a foul and another ball, Johnson laid down a sacrifice bunt, sending Hudson home and sealing the win for the Lady Cougars.
Ryleigh Durham toed the rubber for McLean County. The righty surrendered three runs on four hits over five innings, striking out three.
Claire Hudson led the Lady Cougars with two hits in three at bats and stole one base. Shelby Atherton, Sarah Johnson, Olivia Baird and Laila Bell also had a hit in the game. Emma Miller and Amber Willis also stole a base.
Aubrey Logsdon had the most chances in the field with seven. Logsdon had five assists and two putouts with zero errors. Catcher Leah Searcy served behind the plate all five innings. Searcy allowed no passed balls or stolen bases and had zero errors.
After finishing up the regular season games, McLean County hosted the 10th District Tournament in Calhoun earlier this week.
