The McLean County High School girls’ basketball team participated in the Independence Bank Kentucky-Indiana Classic at the Owensboro Sportscenter last week.
The Lady Cougars fell 46-37 to Evansville Christian School on Dec. 21. McLean County lost 48-35 to Daviess County on Dec. 22.
A tight first quarter against Evansville last Wednesday ended with the Lady Cougars trailing by a basket. McLean County took the lead 23-21 by the half, but Evansville jumped out front by two again to start the fourth quarter. The game ended with a 46-37 win for Evansville Christian School.
Sarah Miller had triple threes and led the Lady Cougars with a total of 11 points, six rebounds and a steal. Kenadi Level had a double-double with 11 points, 10 rebounds, three assists and two steals. Bree Frailley had nine points, 12 boards and a steal. Kashlynn Rice had four points and two rebounds. Ava Lannum had two points, four rebounds, a steal and a block. Sarah Larkin had two each in rebounds and assists along with a steal. Mallory Hampton and Danielle Reynolds both had a rebound.
“This is a game we should have won and would have if we had taken care of the basketball and played defense like we are capable of,” said head coach Ryan Groves.
“We are putting a lot of pressure on ourselves right now,” Groves said. “We’ve had several opportunities to get a win and we just haven’t done the little things to get over the hump. I keep telling the girls to stay positive because we are getting better, but we have to learn how to play a complete game. We will get there.”
Kenadi Level played really well for the Lady Cougars, according to Groves.
“Anytime your point guard can get double-digit rebounds, that’s good,” he said.
The Lady Panthers were up 12-8 over McLean County at the end of the first period last Thursday. Both teams scored 10 points in the second quarter, so Daviess County was still ahead by four at the half. The Lady Panthers doubled their lead in the third quarter and ended the game with a 48-35 win over McLean.
Kenadi Level led the Lady Cougars with 13 points, six rebounds and two steals. Bree Frailley had nine points, nine rebounds, three assists, three blocks and a steal. Kashlynn Rice had five points and the same in boards along with two steals. Ava Lannum had three points, three rebounds, two steals, an assist and a block. Mallory Hampton had a bucket and a board. Katie McCoy had a basket in the game. Sarah Larkin had a free throw, a rebound and two each in steals and assists. Danielle Reynolds grabbed a rebound.
“We were more composed in this game,” said Groves. “We still had too many turnovers, but we made up for them on the defensive end.”
“The girls played as a team,” Groves shared. “One of the things I’m most proud of is that we were cheering each other on. Our bench was great; the girls were clapping and getting hyped up for their teammates. Little things like that can change a game. It gets your teammates fired up and adds energy to the game, and I loved hearing it.”
The Lady Cougars will be on the road to Louisville on Dec. 30 for a game at Waggener High School. Tipoff against the Wildcats is at 6 p.m.
