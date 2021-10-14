The McLean County High School girls’ soccer team hosted the 10th District Tournament early last week. The Lady Cougars won 2-1 over Muhlenberg County on Oct. 4 to advance to the championship game against Ohio County. McLean County ended as district runners-up after falling 10-0 to Ohio County on Oct. 5.
Faith Munster and Kyndal Daugherty were named to the 10th District All-Tournament Team. Harli Adkisson was named to the 10th District All-Academic Team.
The tournament began last Monday with a defensive battle between rivals, as the Lady Cougars took on the Lady Mustangs. McLean County scored first on a rare hockey-assisted goal by Rachel Schutte. Katie Knight passed the ball to Abigail Humphrey, who immediately one-touched a cross to Schutte. Schutte then beat the Lady Mustangs’ keeper to put the Lady Cougars on the board 1-0. Muhlenberg County tied it up about 10 minutes later on a corner kick. The score was 1-1 at the half.
Ten minutes into the second half, Madelynn McKittrick made a nice pass on the ground to Brilee Owens, who drilled a shot into the top corner of the net to give McLean County a 2-1 lead. The Lady Cougar defense held the Lady Mustangs scoreless in the second half to seal the win and punch their ticket to the championship game. Daugherty had 10 saves in goal.
The Lady Cougars played the Lady Eagles the following night for the 10th District Tournament championship. The game began in less than ideal playing conditions, with a rain that became a downpour as the night continued. The Lady Cougars fought through the inclement weather, but ultimately fell to Ohio County. Daugherty had 21 saves in goal.
“I am very proud of our girls,” head coach Ricky Humphrey said. “They played hard against Muhlenberg County to make it back to the region tournament.”
Both teams in the district championship game advanced to the 3rd Region Tournament, held at Ohio County earlier this week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.