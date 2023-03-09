The McLean County High School girls basketball team ended the 2022-23 season at the 3rd Region Tournament held at the Owensboro Sportscenter. The Lady Cougars fell 75-40 to Meade County on Feb. 27.
Kashlynn Rice drove in, going over a defender and dropping it through the rim with one hand to put the first points on the board for McLean County. Rice then took a pass in the paint, swinging both arms up and around a defender to add another basket. Sarah Miller added a couple foul shots and the game was tied at six early in the first quarter.
Bree Frailley scrambled on the floor for a loose ball, tossing it out to Rice who immediately turned with an assist to Miller sneaking into the lane for a basket. Anna Miller then gave a pass on the run to Rice who faked a shot at the basket before going up easily for two as the defender landed in a daze.
Frailley netted a couple free throws before grabbing a board for a bucket, keeping the score close. The Green Wave then added a couple baskets to pull away 21-14 to start the second period.
Frailley went on a fast break from half court and assisted Sarah Larkin. Frailley then made a block and immediately stole the ball before assisting Sarah Miller with a three-pointer. Larkin grabbed a rebound and shot an assist out to Kenadi Level for another triple scoring play. Level then gave an assist to Danielle Reynolds at the basket before assisting Katie McCoy with a corner three to end the half with the Lady Cougars trailing 45-27.
McLean County kept up the fight in the second half. Frailley flew into the paint and grabbed a rebound for a basket. Reynolds added a free throw before Larkin drove in and up for two.
Heavy defensive pressure from Larkin then caused a turnover. Ava Lannum took the inbound pass with a quick turn and assist to Frailley. A huge inbound pass was flung to Frailley who immediately put it up for three. Anna Miller then assisted her big sister, Sarah for a long three-pointer just before the final buzzer. Meade County took the win 75-40.
Bree Frailley was perfect from the line and led the Lady Cougars with a double-double from 11 points, 10 rebounds, two assists, a steal and two blocks. Sarah Miller had a couple three-pointers with a total of 10 points and a rebound, hitting 100% in free throws.
Kashlynn Rice had six points and two each in rebounds, steals and assists. Sarah Larkin had four points, a rebound, two assists and a steal. Katie McCoy sank a three-pointer, grabbed three boards and made an assist.
Kenadi Level had a three-pointer, a rebound, an assist and a steal. Danielle Reynolds had three points and a rebound. Anna Miller grabbed a rebound and made two assists. Ava Lannum made an assist in the game.
“We knew it was going to be a tough task going in and we had a good game plan,” shared head coach Ryan Groves. “Meade is the best team in our region and hasn’t lost a game to a regional opponent. They have one of the best sophomores in the state in Peyton Bradley and we wanted to limit her touches. Kash did a really good job on her defensively. She held Bradley under her average and most of her points came off turnovers or free throws.”
Bree Frailley finished her career at McLean County with a double-double.
“Bree did well for us offensively and on the boards. She and Kash came to play,” Groves said. “That shows senior leadership and sets a good example for our young players.”
Groves was pleased with the way the game started and the effort of the players.
“We hung with them the first quarter and gave them all we had. The second quarter we got a little tired and started making turnovers,” he said. “We let them dictate our movements in our press offense and they went on a run that gave them space. I was proud of my girls for fighting back, but in the end we just dug too much of a hole for ourselves to recover.”
Groves shared thoughts on the season.
“I’m just really proud of this team,” he said. “They faced a lot of adversity and injuries this season. They have been through so much and our seniors have done a good job of helping our young girls grow up quickly. The way the first half of the season went, no one really thought we would be playing in the regional tournament. My girls always believed and they worked hard every day to make sure they got there. This team showed grit and determination and I’m blessed to be their coach.”
