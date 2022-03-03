The McLean County High School girls’ basketball team ended the 2021-22 season in the first round of the 10th District Tournament at Muhlenberg County High School on Feb. 21.
The Lady Cougars had a tight battle throughout the game with the Lady Mustangs, ultimately falling 42-37.
Senior Alyssa Burrough was recognized at the championship game on Feb. 25. Burrough was named to both the All-Academic Team and the All-Tournament Team for the 10th District.
Bree Frailley turned for two in the paint to put McLean County on the board last Monday night in Greenville. Frailley then grabbed a loose ball and later made a big block with the smack heard throughout the gym.
Kashlynn Rice made an assist to Sarah Miller on the wing for a three-pointer. Alyssa Burrough then drove the baseline past two defenders for a basket and followed with a theft of an inbound pass and full-court drive to the rim that put the Lady Cougars out front 9-2.
Muhlenberg County came back to take the lead 10-9 by the end of the first quarter.
Natalie Patterson netted a free throw to tie it up early in the second quarter. Rice then gave an inbound assist to Patterson coming into the paint.
The Lady Cougars moved the ball down the court with only a couple passes before Frailley rolled one in to give McLean a four-point lead. The Lady Mustangs narrowed the lead to one before Burrough assisted Frailley at the basket to make it 16-13 at the half.
Muhlenberg County tied it up again early in the third and it went back and forth the rest of the period.
Burrough assisted Miller with a bounce-pass in the paint before Amanda Ecton grabbed a board for a basket. Ecton added another bucket before she assisted Patterson with a three-pointer.
Maria Blades grabbed a rebound and immediately assisted Burrough with a buzzer-beater to end the third quarter with the score knotted up at 27.
The Lady Mustangs scored to start the final period, but Ecton assisted Patterson with a basket and one that gave McLean the lead again.
Muhlenberg County jumped out front one more time and Burrough and Frailley kept the Lady Cougars in it with free throws and a couple baskets, but the Lady Mustangs inched away as the clock ran down.
Muhlenberg County sealed the win 42-37 over McLean.
Alyssa Burrough was perfect from the line and led the Lady Cougars with 10 points, two each in rebounds and assists, a steal and a block. Bree Frailley had nine points, four boards, two steals and two blocks.
Natalie Patterson also had nine points, a rebound, three steals, an assist and a block. Sarah Miller had five points and a steal. Amanda Ecton had four points, five boards, two assists and a steal.
Maria Blades had two each in rebounds and assists. Kashlynn Rice had three boards, three steals and two assists.
“I felt like we came to play tonight,” said head coach Ryan Groves. “We started out strong and had several opportunities to extend the lead, but missed some free throws and layups. The second quarter we continued to play hard and were able to come back and take the lead before the half.”
The second half was a back-and-forth affair.
Groves shared that he told the girls, “In big games like this, it’s the little things that will often win you the ballgame. You have to get every loose ball, you have to block out on free throws and you have to stay on your defensive assignments. They made more plays than we did and that was the difference.”
Groves stated that he was proud of his team.
“We played hard for the entire 32 minutes and left it all on the floor,” Groves said. “I still believe we are the best team in our district, but tonight just wasn’t our night.”
This was a rebuilding season, according to Groves.
“Obviously, we could have done better,” Groves said. “We lost games we should have won and we are better than what our record shows. When you play the type of schedule we played without a lot of varsity experience it can be tough.”
Groves feels the future looks bright for these girls and they have the potential to be successful going forward.
“They have to come together and believe in each other and what we are trying to build,” Groves said. “You can’t focus on the negatives or the mistakes. You have to learn from them, work on the areas of the game they need to work on and look for the positives when they present themselves.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.