The McLean County High School girls’ basketball team lost on the road, but won a big game at home last week. The Lady Cougars fell 52-28 at Apollo on Jan. 25, but came back for a victory over Muhlenberg County 43-38 on Jan. 28.
McLean County had a tight first quarter against the Lady Eagles last Tuesday in Owensboro, trailing 12-9 starting the second quarter.
Apollo pulled ahead 27-19 by the intermission and held the Lady Cougars scoreless in the third quarter. The Lady Eagles ran away in the second half for a 52-28 win over McLean.
Sarah Miller led the Lady Cougars with triple threes and a total of 11 points, three rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block. Kashlynn Rice had six points, five rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block.
Bree Frailley had five points, seven boards, two blocks and a steal. Natalie Patterson had a three-pointer, two each in rebounds and assists along with a steal. Maria Blades had a three-pointer and a steal.
Amanda Ecton had three rebounds and two each in assists and blocks. Alyssa Burrough had a rebound and a steal. Hannah Bolton and Rachel Schutte each grabbed a rebound.
“We played really well the first half and did a great job defensively,” stated head coach Ryan Groves. “The third quarter really hurt us. We had plenty of opportunities to put the ball in the basket, but we just didn’t make shots.
When you hold a team like Apollo to seven points in a quarter you know you’ve done your job defensively, but when you don’t score it’s tough.”
McLean County was anxious to take on the Lady Mustangs again after losing by only three points to them on the road just 10 days prior. Bree Frailley got started right out of the gate with a three-pointer before taking an assist from Alyssa Burrough for another soon afterwards.
Muhlenberg County then went on an 8-0 run to pull ahead before Amanda Ecton turned around a defender to lay it in for two points. The Lady Mustangs snuck in a three-pointer to end the first quarter with a 15-8 lead over McLean.
Frailley netted another long shot with an assist from Burrough to open the second quarter and followed with two successful free throws after drawing a foul on a later play.
Ecton dribbled around defenders for two consecutive baskets as the Lady Cougars closed in on Muhlenberg, trailing by a single basket at the intermission 19-17.
Kashlynn Rice scooped up a loose rebound and made a full-court drive for two followed by Burrough with a baseline drive to tie it up at 21 early in the third quarter.
The Lady Mustangs edged out front by a basket before Natalie Patterson grabbed a rebound and threw out an assist to Rice with a three that gave McLean the lead again for the first time since early in the game. Burrough added another three, but Muhlenberg answered back with one of their own.
Successful foul shots by Frailley and Rice allowed the Lady Cougars to maintain at least a one-point advantage until Frailley ended the third quarter with another shot from outside the arc and the score was 33-28.
The final quarter was a battle of wills as both teams gave it all they had. Patterson drove in the paint and gave a bounce-pass assist to Ecton that gave McLean a seven-point lead.
The Lady Mustangs threw up a three-pointer, but Frailley fired one right back with an assist by Sarah Miller. Muhlenberg County stayed in it with a couple more threes, but a board for a basket by Ecton and several successful free throws by Rice down the stretch in the final seconds sealed the win for the Lady Cougars 43-38.
Bree Frailley was perfect from the line and led McLean County with five three-pointers and a total of 19 points, eight rebounds and two blocks. Amanda Ecton had 10 points, five rebounds, three blocks and a steal. Kashlynn Rice had nine points, two boards and a steal. Alyssa Burrough had five points and two each in rebounds and assists.
Natalie Patterson had six boards, five assists and a steal. Sarah Miller had four rebounds, two assists and a steal. Maria Blades had a rebound, an assist and a block.
This was a big win for the team, according to Groves.
“We needed a win, but to get that win against a district rival means even more,” Groves said. “The girls bought into the game plan and we had another good defensive night.”
Groves shared that he has challenged Frailley to become an outside threat and she came to play in this game.
“She has worked really hard to extend her game and she finally had a night like we’ve known she could have,” Groves said. “Going 5-for-6 from the three-point line is great for any of our players, but for her to step up, believe in herself, and knock down those shots without hesitation and with confidence was huge for us. I’m so proud of the player she is becoming.”
Amanda Ecton had a big night as well, according to Groves.
“Amanda always battles,” Groves said. “She has a knack for the ball when it comes to rebounding. She sees the ball well and anticipates well which allows her to put herself in the right position to pick up key rebounds. She also had her best night offensively. We have talked to her about being stronger around the basket and she showed us that tonight.”
Groves stated that he felt like they finally played team ball for an entire game.
“There was no better time to do it than when playing in a district game,” Groves said. “We really needed this win because we will see Muhlenberg again in the district tournament.”
The Lady Cougars will be on the road for the next couple of games. McLean County will face Hopkins County Central on Feb. 5 at 3:30 p.m. The team will travel to Crittenden County on Feb. 8 with tipoff at 7:30 p.m.
