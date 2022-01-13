The McLean County High School girls’ basketball team spent the first week of 2022 on the road. The Lady Cougars fell 46-43 to Edmonson County in the semifinals of the 3rd Region All ‘A’ Classic at Whitesville Trinity on January 3. McLean County ended the week with a trip to Grayson County on January 8 and brought home a 36-34 win.
Alyssa Burrough was named to the All-Academic Team for the 3rd Region All ‘A’ Classic. Bree Frailley was named to the All-Tournament Team.
McLean County fell behind early against the Lady Cats last Monday and ended the first quarter down 16-9. Edmonson County increased the lead to 24-15 at halftime. The Lady Cougars outscored the Cats in both quarters of the second half, overcoming the earlier deficit to claim the win.
Maria Blades led McLean County with three 3s and a total of 11 points, six rebounds, a steal and an assist. Natalie Patterson had nine points, two rebounds, three steals and an assist. Alyssa Burrough had seven points, six boards, two steals, an assist and a block. Sarah Miller had a couple 3-pointers and five rebounds, along with three steals and three assists. Bree Frailley had five points, six boards, three assists, two steals and a block. Kashlynn Rice had five points, four rebounds and an assist. Hannah Bolton had two boards and an assist.
“We didn’t do a good job in the first half of getting inside,” head coach Ryan Groves said. “In the second half we started getting it inside and attacking the basket. This opened up the outside for uncontested shots, and we finally started knocking some down. Our defense was pretty good in the second half, and we caused some turnovers. We held them to one field goal in the fourth quarter, but they made their free throws down the stretch.”
The Lady Cougars traveled to Leitchfield last Saturday for a matchup with another pack of Lady Cougars at Grayson County. A tight first quarter ended with a tie at eight, but McLean County led 18-13 by halftime. Grayson County fought its way back, taking a 30-28 lead into the final period. McLean County sharpened its claws with several successful free throws in the second half that made the difference and helped seal the victory.
Miller led the Lady Cougars with three 3s and a total of 11 points, four rebounds, three steals, an assist and a block. Frailley had eight points, eight boards, two steals, an assist and five impressive blocks. Rice had five points, seven boards and an assist. Patterson had five points, two steals and an assist. Amanda Ecton had three points and a block in the game. Blades had two points, three rebounds, two assists and a steal. Burrough had a basket, a board, two steals and two assists. Laila Bell grabbed a rebound.
Coach Groves stated that the team came out focused and their press bothered Grayson some, but they gave up too many uncontested shots. They were patient offensively, which helped them get good looks, and they made successful adjustments in the fourth quarter to shut down Grayson’s scoring.
“I was proud of the girls for continuing to fight, even when we lost the lead,’ Groves said. “They didn’t give up, and that’s how you win close games. It’s always tough to get a win at Grayson County, so coming home with one feels great.”
McLean County hosted Webster County earlier this week and will be on the road at Marshall County on Saturday, January 15. Tipoff is at 2:30 p.m. The Lady Cougars will travel to Muhlenberg County on January 17 for a game at 7:30 p.m.
