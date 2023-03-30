The McLean County High School softball team had a couple losses on the road last week.
The Lady Cougars were shut out 15-0 by Hancock County on March 20 and fell 15-1 to Union County on March 23.
The Lady Hornets put up seven runs in both of the first two innings last Monday on their way to the win. Shelby Rickard led the Lady Cougars with one hit and a stolen base.
Amber Willis took the loss for the Lady Cougars. The righty lasted one-third of an inning, allowing two hits and seven runs. Aubrey Logsdon pitched three innings in relief, allowing eight runs on six hits and striking out one.
Logsdon got some valuable time in the pitching circle, according to head coach Brad Baird.
“She settled in after the first inning and pitched well,” he said. “Aubrey just started pitching last summer and has come along fast. As she gets more experience and more comfortable, she and Amber will be a good mix for us.”
McLean County struggled to contain the high-powered offense of the Bravettes on Thursday. Amber Willis doubled in the fourth inning and later stole home to score for the Lady Cougars.
Willis took the loss on the mound. The righty surrendered eight runs on nine hits over three innings, striking out one and walking one.
Willis, Abby Walker and Emma Miller each collected one hit to lead McLean County. Miller had the most chances in field with five. Catcher Leah Searcy allowed no passed balls.
The Union County game was better than the score indicated, according to Baird.
“We let the game get away in the fourth with some mental errors,” he said. “Aubrey Logsdon and Sophie Frailley both had great diving catches. Ava Lannum and Kelsey Powell made several great plays. We started hitting and getting runners on base, but we still need to be more consistent hitting from top to bottom.”
After games at home and away earlier this week, the Lady Cougars will host Todd County Central tonight, March 30. The first pitch is at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.