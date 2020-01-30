The McLean County High School girls’ basketball team hosted Madisonville on Jan. 20. The Lady Cougars fell 54-41 to the Lady Maroons.
The game was tied up in both the first and second quarters before the Lady Maroons pulled away 26-17 by the half. Although McLean County made a 7-0 run in the third quarter, Madisonville ultimately sealed the win 54-41.
Bailei Walker led the Lady Cougars with 11 points, six rebounds and an assist. Makena Rush-Owen had nine points, 14 rebounds and three steals. Kamryn McMahon had seven points, four rebounds, three assists and a steal. Hannah Hampton had five points, a rebound and two steals. Hailee Johnson had five points, three rebounds and an assist. Alyssa Burrough had a basket, two steals and an assist. Natalie Patterson hit both her free throws along with three rebounds and two steals.
“A bad second quarter caused us to not keep pace with Madisonville, who is a solid team,” shared head coach Arlando Johnson.
The Lady Cougars will play Breckinridge County at the Sportscenter on Saturday, Feb. 1. Tipoff is at 3 p.m.
