The McLean County High School girls basketball team fell at home and on the road last week.
The Lady Cougars lost 46-33 against Muhlenberg County at home on Dec. 13 and came up short 40-26 against Edmonson County in the 3rd Region All A Classic on Dec. 17.
Bree Frailley put the first points on the board for McLean last Tuesday. Sarah Miller grabbed a pass with a quick turn for two before Frailley dribbled around a defender in the paint for another basket.
Miller then assisted Frailley before taking an assist from Sarah Larkin for another bucket of her own. Kashlynn Rice sank a couple foul shots to finish the first quarter with a 12-9 lead for the Lady Cougars.
Muhlenberg County pulled ahead 21-16 by the half and stretched out for a 10-point lead after intermission.
McLean County went on an 8-0 run to narrow the gap to a single basket early in the final quarter, but the Lady Mustangs answered back and ended the game with a 46-33 win.
Bree Frailley led the Lady Cougars with 15 points, three rebounds, two steals and five blocks. Kashlynn Rice had seven points, nine boards and two steals.
Ava Lannum had five points and two each in rebounds and steals. Sarah Miller had four points, a rebound, three assists and four steals. Sarah Larkin had a basket, a rebound and an assist. Rachel Schutte grabbed four rebounds in the game. Kenadi Level made two steals and Katie McCoy had an assist.
“This was just one of those games where we let the little things beat us,” said head coach Ryan Groves. “We didn’t make shots around the basket, we were out rebounded by a significant margin and we made crucial turnovers when the game was on the line. All those things are correctable and these young ladies will do whatever they need to do to continue to improve their game.”
The first quarter in Edmonson County last Saturday was fairly evenly matched with McLean County trailing 7-5 by the end, but they tied it up early in the second. The Lady Cats then began to pull away and kept it up in the second half, ending the game with a 40-26 win.
Kenadi Level led the Lady Cougars with 18 of the team’s 26 points. Level had quadruple threes in her total of 18 along with three rebounds, a steal and an assist.
Bree Frailley had four points, two rebounds, an assist, a steal and four blocks. Ava Lannum had a basket, five boards, two assists and a steal. Danielle Reynolds had two each in points, rebounds and assists.
Kashlynn Rice had four rebounds and the same in assists along with three steals. Sarah Miller had three boards, three assists, two steals and a block. Sarah Larkin had a rebound and two steals. Mallory Hampton grabbed two rebounds.
“We just didn’t come ready to play,” said Groves. “We played lethargic for most of the game and just couldn’t get anything going offensively.
The team did a pretty good job defensively, according to Groves.
“We held them to their lowest point total of the season, but we have to find a way to get some points,” he said.
The Lady Cougars will face off against Crittenden County in the Independence Bank Kentucky-Indiana Classic at the Owensboro Sportscenter today, Dec. 22. Tipoff is at 12:30 p.m. McLean County will host Grayson County next Wednesday, Dec. 28 at 3:30 p.m.
