The McLean County High School girls’ basketball team had a fierce battle at Ohio County on Dec. 9, coming up short 50-43. The Lady Cougars went on the road again with a 50-35 loss at Hancock County on Dec. 10.
Bree Frailley opened up scoring for McLean County in Hartford last Friday. Sarah Miller then made a couple thefts that she quickly cashed in for points.
Sarah Larkin made good on her own put-back and later had a dribble drive that she passed off on the run to assist Rachel Schutte. Schutte then sank a couple foul shots to end the first quarter with a 14-12 lead for the Lady Cougars.
The score stayed tight throughout the second frame and Ava Lannum put up a three to give McLean a 25-24 lead at intermission. The Lady Cougars pulled away by five in the third period, the biggest lead of the game from either team.
Ohio County narrowed the gap again and after a couple lead changes, the final quarter started with McLean up by a single point.
The Lady Eagles then pulled away by five, but a three-pointer by Miller made that lead short-lived. Kashlynn Rice drove the baseline and assisted Frailley to tie the game up at 43 with just under two minutes left to play. Ohio County finished off with a 7-0 run to end the game with a 50-43 win.
Rachel Schutte led McLean County with 13 points, three rebounds and an assist. Bree Frailley had nine points, 10 boards, three assists and two each in steals and blocks.
Sarah Miller also had nine points, two rebounds, three assists and four steals. Kenadi Level had four points and two each in rebounds, steals and assists.
Ava Lannum also had four points, a rebound and a steal. Kashlynn Rice had a bucket, eight boards, three assists and five steals. Sarah Larkin had two points and a rebound.
“Bree did a really good job with her first game back,” said Head Coach Ryan Groves. “She makes a difference both mentally and physically for our team. She’s our leader and you can see a difference when she’s on the floor.”
“Rachel Schutte gave us probably her best game I’ve ever seen her play,” Groves said. “She stepped up big time on both ends of the floor. Hopefully, she can build on that moving forward because that gives our team an inside presence that can also step out and knock down the occasional three.”
“Sarah Miller played how we needed her to play,” said Groves. “She was shooting the passing lanes and getting steals which led to some easy buckets for her. She also knocked down a big three in the fourth quarter which kept us in the game.”
“We had a good game plan and did a decent job of executing it for three quarters, but in the fourth quarter we got away from it and it beat us,” Groves said. “We rushed and forced shots when we didn’t need to and our game management was poor. We will learn from this and get better.”
McLean County fell behind early and could not recover at Hancock County last Saturday, ending with a 50-35 loss to the Lady Hornets. Bree Frailley led the team with 13 points and Rachel Schutte added five. Kashlynn Rice and Sarah Larkin both had four points in the game. Sarah Miller, Mallory Hampton, Kenadi Level and Danielle Reynolds all had two points. Ava Lannum added a free throw.
The Lady Cougars hosted Muhlenberg County earlier this week and will be on the road to Edmonson County for the 3rd Region All “A” Classic on Saturday, Dec. 17. Tipoff is at 3 p.m.
