The McLean County High School girls basketball team spent last week with a game at home and on the road. The Lady Cougars hosted Ohio County on Friday, Jan. 20 and came up short 57-35.
Ava Lannum was named Player of the Game for the Lady Cougar matchup against Webster County in the Lady Mustang Classic held at Muhlenberg County High School on Jan. 21. McLean County fell 56-24 to the Lady Trojans.
The Lady Cougars had a slow start against Ohio County at home last Friday and were down 32-8 at the half. Sarah Miller grabbed a rebound and put it back up to start the second half. Kashlynn Rice then made a full-court drive with an assist to Miller and Miller returned the favor to Rice on the next possession.
Katie McCoy knocked the ball away early in the fourth quarter and Rice scooped it up on the run before giving an assist to Sarah Larkin at the basket. Ava Lannum assisted Miller who took it up against defenders for the bucket. Kenadi Level gave an assist to Mallory Hampton for a three-pointer followed by another triple score from Miller.
Ava Lannum drove the baseline past defenders and went to the rim for two. Larkin, Rice and Lannum added several free throws in the final minutes. Although McLean County outscored the Lady Eagles in the second half, it was not enough to overcome the earlier deficit and Ohio County took the win 57-35.
Sarah Miller led the Lady Cougars with a three-pointer and a total of 10 points, five rebounds, two steals, an assist and a block. Kashlynn Rice was perfect from the line with a total of eight points, five rebounds, three assists, six steals and two blocks. Mallory Hampton had a three-pointer with a total of five points and a steal.
Sarah Larkin had four points, seven rebounds and a steal. Ava Lannum had three points, three rebounds, two assists and two blocks. Danielle Reynolds also had three points in the game and Katie McCoy hit both her free throws. Kenadi Level had a rebound, three steals and an assist. Rachel Schutte grabbed a rebound and made a block.
“We started the game by turning them over on four of their first five possessions, but we couldn’t capitalize on our end,” said head coach Ryan Groves. “We just dug ourselves a deep hole and couldn’t recover.
We responded really well and actually won the second half on the scoreboard. Hopefully, our girls realize we can beat them since we have them again at our place in the first round of the district.”
McLean County had a tight first quarter against the Lady Trojans last Saturday, ending with a tie at seven. Webster County then took off in the second quarter while the Lady Cougars failed to score. The Lady Trojans pulled away farther in the second half, ending the game with a 56-24 win.
Rachel Schutte led McLean County with seven points and two rebounds. Anna Miller had a three-pointer and a total of five points along with a steal. Sarah Miller sank a three-pointer and had three rebounds, four assists and a steal.
Kenadi Level also had a three-pointer, three rebounds and a steal. Kashlynn Rice had a basket, four boards and three steals. Mallory Hampton had a bucket, two rebounds and a block. Danielle Reynolds had two points and a steal.
Ava Lannum grabbed eight rebounds, made four assists along with two steals and a block. Sarah Larkin had a rebound and a block. Bailey Ferguson had a rebound.
“We came out a little flat in the first quarter, but we did a good job of finishing on a little run and tying it up,” said Groves. “The second quarter we didn’t make shots and we had a lot of missed defensive assignments that cost us. Webster was able to take advantage of our poor defense and stretch out their lead. Not scoring in the second quarter pretty much set the tone for us the rest of the way.”
McLean County will be on the road for girls and boys varsity games at Muhlenberg County on Friday, Jan. 27. The Lady Cougars will play at 6 p.m. and the Cougars will take the floor at 7:45 p.m. The Lady Cougars will play at Daviess County on Monday, Jan. 30 at 7:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.